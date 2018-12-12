Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice release date, trailers, collector's edition

With the chapter officially closed on the Dark Souls series, it seems FromSoftware are ready to move onto their next project. As Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest project, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the company’s return to feudal Japan, after years of not making another Tenchu game. It’s different from anything FromSoftware have developed since Demon’s Souls. So here’s everything we know so far on Sekiro, including snippets from what others have seen behind closed doors and clues from the shown footage.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice release date

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be released on March 22nd 2019, as was revealed during Gamescom 2018. It will be made available for pre-purchase digitally either through Steam and in a physical form that includes the download code via retailers listed by its official website.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trailers

Sekiro seems more closely related to Tenchu than Dark Souls – a series that From Software acquired the rights for. Initially, the team behind Sekiro wanted to make a new Tenchu game according to a Variety interview with From Software’s Tasohiro Kitao, “Internally, there was a desire to make a game based on Japan, From Software owns the Tenchu IP. They were looking at a lot of places for inspiration, and that was one of the ones they looked at. The game is its own IP. It stands on its own, but Tenchu was an inspiration.” The name Sekiro means “one-armed wolf”, which is based on old Japanese terminology that relates to the main character’s missing limb.

But that doesn’t mean that the Souls series won’t have some influence, as from what little has been available to play, Sekiro at least maintains that old Souls difficulty. Beyond that, there are no traditional RPG stats this time around, and only a little emphasis on obtaining new weapons, though the player will use gadgets to vary things up a little bit. There are at the very least boss battles against weird and wonderful bad guys, such as the massive lad that barfs on his own sword or the samurai riding the horse.

How dying works in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

One of Dark Souls’ most distinct features was its treatment of death. Sekiro has its own twist on this. According to cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer, as soon as you die, you get the opportunity to spring back up again as if nothing ever happened. The best part is that your foes lose interest in you as soon as you die, meaning you could in theory secretly dispose of some of your assailants before they realise what’s happening. That is of course providing they’re not looking directly at you when you stand back up.

From other footage around the time of Gamescom 2018, there seems to be an icon on the lower part of the screen that shows you how many times you can get back up. Also, there is a limitation to getting back up based on punishing enemies that are staggered, and recovering one life lost whenever you defeat a large foe. Other than this, you resurrect at the last point where you rested.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice collector’s edition

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be available from Steam for £49.99/$59.99/€59.99. There is also a collector’s edition that you could feasibly buy via the game’s site, which will cost around £99.99/$89.99/€109.99, though the PC version seems to be not available in the UK. While you can pre-order Sekiro if you want (we don’t condone that sort of thing of course), there is no pre-order bonus associated with the game at this time. The collector’s edition includes the following items:

A Steelbook case for the game.

7″ Shinobi statue

A map

Replica coins from the game.

Digital Soundtrack

Collectable artbook

There certainly isn’t a lot to go on when it comes to Sekiro at this time – FromSoftware look to keep this one very close to their chest. We will be regularly updating this page as more details of the game appear in the future, leading right up until its release in March 2019.