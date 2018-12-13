Podcast: The year 2018 is sinking and only 3 games can be saved

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Look out. The year 2018 is going down in a storm. There are hundreds of games aboard, running, jumping, trying their best to survive the maelstrom. But there’s only one tiny lifeboat, and only enough room for three games. It falls on the sorry shoulders of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, to decide which trio of games clamber onto the life raft and which games drown and become lost to history.

Listen to find out what survives this terrible fate. Alice B is vouching for a well-known blockbuster. Brendan is sticking with the nautical theme for his choice. And Alice Liguori of the video team drops in to save the lives of some slippery friends. But perhaps the sinking ship is just the first of their troubles.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Reassuringly antediluvian music is provided by Jack de Quidt.

