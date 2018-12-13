The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Podcast: The year 2018 is sinking and only 3 games can be saved

Listen or be lost at sea

13th December 2018 / 7:00PM

Look out. The year 2018 is going down in a storm. There are hundreds of games aboard, running, jumping, trying their best to survive the maelstrom. But there’s only one tiny lifeboat, and only enough room for three games. It falls on the sorry shoulders of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, to decide which trio of games clamber onto the life raft and which games drown and become lost to history.

Listen to find out what survives this terrible fate. Alice B is vouching for a well-known blockbuster. Brendan is sticking with the nautical theme for his choice. And Alice Liguori of the video team drops in to save the lives of some slippery friends. But perhaps the sinking ship is just the first of their troubles.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Reassuringly antediluvian music is provided by Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Alice L’s introduction to Megaquarium

Matthew’s review of Return of the Obra Dinn

Alice B’s review of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Dragon Ball FighterZ is good actually

Ashen is about unknowingly playing as an NPC

But the multiplayer was broken for a bit

John’s review of The Hex

Adam’s review of Celeste

The Council is a curious historical murder mystery

