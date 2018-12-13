The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Banner Saga 3 fights forever in Eternal Arena DLC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th December 2018 / 12:34PM

Stoic finished telling their Viking-y fantasy tale earlier this year with The Banner Saga 3, and now only violence remains. Yesterday they launched the turn-based tactical RPG’s Eternal Arena DLC, letting players fight on and on in customisable sandbox battles. All the game’s heroes, villains, and maps are yours to toy with, and it has a weekly challenge with leaderboards too. Eternal Arena is probably the Varl’s idea of heaven, though probably less so for the weary humans of the deathmarch caravans. The DLC is free for Banner Saga 3 Kickstarter backers, because it was a stretch goal, and a couple quid for everyone else.

As the DLC’s trailer demonstrates, Eternal Arena is a pure fightmode which lets us tinker with the setup of everything:

The Banner Saga 3 is a game I dig more for the story than its combat, even in its third iteration, and Katharine agreed in our The Banner Saga 3 review.

“As much as it feels genuinely refreshing for the first few hours, you soon realise you’re being hounded by the same half dozen or so enemy types every fight, and it all becomes a bit of a drag,” she said. But the options of Eternal Arena could create some more interesting–and unique–scenarios. And maybe you just really wanna fight?

Eternal Arena is £3.74/€4.99/$4.99 on Steam and GOG. If you backed the Kickstarter to get the game, you should now see the DLC added automatically to your library.

“The fans and backers have been an integral part of helping us deliver this game so we’re thrilled to introduce the last stretch goal to the final chapter in the Banner Saga series,” Stoic technical director John Watson said in the launch announcement. A few backer rewards are still to go out, mind, and Stoic offer an update on the art book and LP.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Banner Saga 3

I'm going to need a Saga holiday after this

21

The Banner Saga 3 ushers an end to the world July 26th

8

The Banner Saga 3 flies on July 24th

2

The Banner Saga 3 due in summer, earlier than expected

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

AMD's Adrenalin 2019 Edition update brings performance boosts, in-home streaming and one-click overclocking

Adrenalin rush

Wot I Think: Gris

Obvious beauty

2

League Of Legends dropping Windows XP and Vista in 2019

3

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 13th

We're not putting the dots in there

2