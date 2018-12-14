Best PC gaming deals of the week - 14th December 2018

Welcome one and all, your deals herald has returned from her Day That Shall Not Be Named mini-break. There’s still a bit of residual trauma associated with that dark, dark day (dealsdealsdeals), but a week spent playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for reasons even I can’t fathom has been one heck of an antidote. It’s probably because I’ve been challenging all that endless, repetitive deals-checking frenzy into Odyssey’s equally repetitive stabbing objectives. All I’ve got to do is loot one treasure you say? Sure! That’s like a big fat 80% off sticker compared to some objectives I’ve previously completed, I will do that right away, no problem. Anything to get one more golden proclamation across the screen that makes it feel like I’m accomplishing something.

But enough Odyssey rambling. You’re here for the deals! And man alive are there some good ones, particularly if you’re looking for some cheapy cheap games. And it doesn’t even involve any murdering random foot soldiers in the bushes either. Result.

Game deals

As Dominic mentioned earlier in the week, Full Throttle Remastered for free right now as part of GOG’s Winter Sale. Hurry, though, as it won’t be free after 2pm GMT / 6AM PDT tomorrow (Saturday December 15).

Fortunately, GOG’s other freebies last for the full three weeks of the sale. These include Everspace for free if you spend at least $15, while Fantasy General comes free with any purchase.

Speaking of winter sales, Fanatical have also kicked off their Crimbo festivities early with their own Winter Sale, with big discounts on lots of recent big games. If you use the code FANATICAL10, you can also get another 10% off the discount price as well, as long as you spend at least £5 or $5. Highlights include 30% off Hitman 2, 53% off Valkyria Chronicles 4, 40% off Monster Hunter: World, 51% off Far Cry 5, 40% off Yakuza 0, and 35% off (my favourite) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (although sadly not in the US) among many, many others.

Meanwhile, Humble are doing a big Warner Bros sale this weekend, with more big juicy discounts off the likes of Hitman 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Batman Arkham games and Mad Max to name just a few. If you’re after a bit of Agent 47 action, Fanatical’s price is cheaper once you add the extra 10% discount on, but Humble, of course, has the extra warm hearted fuzziness of being able to give a portion of your money to charity and all the other usual Humble goodness, which may be worth more to you overall. Either way, it’s a good weekend for getting some cheap Hitman action, so why not treat yourself and take out your murderous Christmas shopping instincts on IO Interactive’s clever sandboxes.

UK deals:

In case you somehow missed the manic frenzy of The Day That Shall Not Be Named, good news, as there are still some great deals going on in the world of hardware. Case in point, this 4GB Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti for £150 from Ebuyer. That’s £44 off its usual price.

However, arguably an even better deal is this 6GB MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming, which is currently just £220 and comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World and Nvidia’s new Fortnite bundle. The latter includes a bunch of V-Bucks, a wardrobe full of items and outfits and whatever the hell a ‘responsive unit back bling’ is.

The ultrawide Acer Predator X34P is also on offer this weekend, with just over £300 shaved off its price. Now £640, this 3440×1440 monitor comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, over at Overclockers, the excellent Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDac is 40% off right now, setting you back just £150 as opposed to its usual price of £250. This is an excellent price for this headset and £20 cheaper than the best price it was over That Day That Shall Not Be Named. A true deal indeed.

US deals:

‘Techmas’ is a word that should be banned from the English language for all eternity, but alas, it looks like we’ll have to put up with it for yet another year thanks to the folks at Newegg, who have dubbed their Christmas deals season thusly. Admittedly, it’s hard to tell whether any of their so-called deals are, in fact, proper deals, as most bits of hardware have no discount stickers on them whatsoever.

In fact, one of the only things that does look like a bona fide deal is this MSI GP63 Leopard laptop, which currently has $300 knocked off its price, plus a further $80 if you use a rebate card. That’s $1399 for an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics chip, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, plus a 120Hz 1920×1080 display. That’s a pretty good deal for $1399, and only $20 more than the cheapest price it was over That Fateful Day – and that’s before you take the rebate discount into account, too. Plus, the GP63 Leopard is also eligible for Nvidia’s current Fortnite bundle as well, adding another $45 worth of value to proceedings.

Corsair’s K95 Platinum RGB mechanical keyboard is also one of the select few with a proper discount, this time going for $140 as opposed to $190. Both the Cherry MX Brown and Cherry MX Speed models are on sale, giving you a choice of tactile switches and nice, quick linear ones depending on your typing preference.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!