Giveaway: 1500 Black Future '88 beta keys

14th December 2018 / 3:00PM

Black Future ’88 is a 2D action-platformer in which you’ve got 18 minutes to fight your way to the top of a procedural tower in order to defeat its architect in a “synth-punk” post-apocalypse. If that sounds like your kind of thing, you’re in luck – we’ve got 1500 beta keys for the game to give away below.

There are a lot of games about shooting your way to the top or bottom of things with procedural and roguelike elements, but there’s enough speed and style in Black Future ’88 that it feels like its own thing. The speed is because of the 18-minute time limit, at the end of which your character’s heart will explode. The trailer below gives a good sense of the game:

There are three ways to enter via the widget below, and any one of them will spit out a Steam key that lets you access the beta. Those three ways are: subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting us on Facebook. The Black Future ’88 beta runs through til sometime in March 2019.

RPS Giveaway: Black Future ’88 beta

Entry should also be accepted even if, for example, you’re a wise person who already follows us on Twitter and YouTube. And you don’t even need to follow us on Facebook, just visit the page. If you don’t get a key via the above method because they’re rapidly consumed, then fear not, for we will have a separate wave of keys to giveaway to RPS supporters next week.

How to redeem your code

1. Download, launch Steam and create an account.

2. Once logged in, go to the ‘Games’ dropdown menu at the top, then click ‘Activate a Product on Steam’.

3. Enter your key when prompted. Download and play!

4. If you’ve got comments, questions or suggestions, join the game’s Discord to chat with the developers.

