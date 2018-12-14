The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
28

Have you played… BioForge?

Good muscles, cyber pal

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

14th December 2018 / 7:00AM

Featured post

BioForge was a work of experimental fusion, the unfathomable prowess of the human brain fused with the constant vigilance of a mid-1990s desktop computer. Adventure game meets hand-to-hand combat, a feverish exploration of a cybernetic figure of unknown origin and capabilities. Your character (the cyborg) wakes up in a cell, and finds himself the newly-formed avatar of Promethean strength, nervously wearing all the muscles of his demi-human body on the outside of his skin. This is an important game. A noteworthy game. A game worth playing all the way through.

I never got out of the holding cell.

This was very frustrating. It’s a good-looking sci-fi adventure game, as crisp and polished as 1995 could manage. It had polygons. It had voice acting. I wanted to explore this alien world and its futuristic outpost filled with mystery. But a fence of lasers locked me into a single room. And as I struggled to look around for a button to deactivate said lasers, I lost patience. Eventually, I gave up. In hindsight, this was a child’s failure to comprehend the fundamental culture of the prison cell. The evil doctors of the future do not put “unlock” buttons inside the cages of their unhappy subjects. I should have known this. I should have known I was supposed to headbutt the nurse robot until it pings around the room like a snooker ball and zaps the laser barriers so that they malfunction. Child Brendan, you fool.

You can get BioForge on GOG.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (28)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

DayZ lumbers out of early access with a free weekend

The Foxer

16

The Flare Path: A Flurry Of Foxers

Win yourself a war-torn Christmas present

3

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 14th

A kind of wizard

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

DayZ lumbers out of early access with a free weekend

The Foxer

16

The Flare Path: A Flurry Of Foxers

Win yourself a war-torn Christmas present

3

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 14th

A kind of wizard

1