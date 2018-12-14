The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

14th December 2018

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, walls, postage stamps, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 23 answers.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. Zwingli (phlebas)
2. Lisbon (mrpier)
3. Bonnard (phlebas)
4. Ardent (Dr. Breen)
5. Entryway (Dr. Breen)
6. Aylward (Dr. Breen)
7. Ardingly (phuzz)
8. Lycanthropes (Dr. Breen)
9. Pescetarian (unacom)
10. Antarctica (phlebas)
11. Casablanca (AFKAMC)
12. Casque (Dr. Breen)
13. Quetzal (phuzz)
14. Aldebaran (phuzz)
15. Rangoli (a_monk)
16. Lidice (Dr. Breen)
17. Centipede (Arioch_RN)
18. Denali (Dr. Breen, phuzz)
19. Lisztomania (Dr. Breen)
20. Niarbyl (a_monk, Dr. Breen)
21. Byland (Dr. Breen)
22. Androgen (Dr. Breen)
23. Gentian (phuzz, Dr. Breen)
24. Antibes (phuzz)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

