Frostpunk goes even more Dickensian in Christmas update

“And since we’ve no place to go, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” is a tad more grim in a post-apocalyptic world where everything we knew is frozen over and everyone we know may well freeze to death, but Frostpunk has still made space for Christmas. A little festivity can bring hope, after all, and mercy knows we’ll need it. That’s the possibility offered by a Dickensian new quest in ‘A Christmas Carol’, the survival strategy game’s new update released today by developers 11 Bit Studios.

The premise is simple: Christmas is coming and, absent any goose, the people of our settlement want to celebrate with a meal and presents. Sounds nice, but resources are always thin in Frostpunk. But surely you’re not the sort of Scrooge* that would cancel Christmas, are you? You’ll get to answer that question and see what Christmas brings, one way or another, with this new quest line and a new festive building.

That’s a new wee Christmas present for Frostpunk players. Don’t forget that only last month, 11 Bit added an Endless Mode letting us play and expand on and on.

God bless us, everyone.

* Fun festive fact: Charles Dickens said Scrooge was inspired by a walk in an Edinburgh cemetery, where he saw the grave of Ebenezer Lennox Scroggie and misread his description of “meal man” (i.e. corn merchant) as “mean man”. The sort of git you’d need to be to have them put “mean man” on your gravestone…