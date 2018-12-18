The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Frostpunk goes even more Dickensian in Christmas update

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th December 2018 / 4:18PM

“And since we’ve no place to go, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” is a tad more grim in a post-apocalyptic world where everything we knew is frozen over and everyone we know may well freeze to death, but Frostpunk has still made space for Christmas. A little festivity can bring hope, after all, and mercy knows we’ll need it. That’s the possibility offered by a Dickensian new quest in ‘A Christmas Carol’, the survival strategy game’s new update released today by developers 11 Bit Studios.

The premise is simple: Christmas is coming and, absent any goose, the people of our settlement want to celebrate with a meal and presents. Sounds nice, but resources are always thin in Frostpunk. But surely you’re not the sort of Scrooge* that would cancel Christmas, are you? You’ll get to answer that question and see what Christmas brings, one way or another, with this new quest line and a new festive building.

That’s a new wee Christmas present for Frostpunk players. Don’t forget that only last month, 11 Bit added an Endless Mode letting us play and expand on and on.

God bless us, everyone.

* Fun festive fact: Charles Dickens said Scrooge was inspired by a walk in an Edinburgh cemetery, where he saw the grave of Ebenezer Lennox Scroggie and misread his description of “meal man” (i.e. corn merchant) as “mean man”. The sort of git you’d need to be to have them put “mean man” on your gravestone…

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Frostpunk

A cold-hearted city builder

69

Video: 8 toasty tactics I wish I’d known before starting Frostpunk

Puts the ice in advice

10

Frostpunk's free Endless Mode DLC is out now and bigger than expected

6

Preside over a new disaster in Frostpunk's new free story expansion

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Bladed Fury is out now with killer looks at slashed price

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's Christmas is go go go

Final Fantasy XV's DLSS boosts PC performance by around 10-15fps on the RTX 2080

Cast Haste on FFXV's frame rate at 4K

3

Warframe's Profit-Taker heist update busts out the big guns today