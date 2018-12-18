The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Have You Played... Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

YER A WIZERD 'ARRY

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

18th December 2018 / 7:00AM

Featured post

If only we could go back to a time when we weren’t all a bit embarrassed by the franchise, eh? Well, with video games, you can! Picture it: it’s 2004. Things haven’t all gone terribly wrong yet. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is in the cinema, the best Harry Potter film yet (and to this day, if you ask me). And it has a video game tie-in!

The first couple of HP games (HP not for the sauce, although please tell me immediately if there is a HP Sauce branded series of video games) weren’t half bad, although hindsight is a hell of a drug. But the Prisoner of Azkaban game was the first one that made the castle feel like an actual place. You could run around and fire spells all over the place — and there were loads of secret passages and rooms to find, just like real Hogwarts. Although in virtual Hogwarts they mostly just have a Chocolate Frog collectible card in them.

Best of all was that I could go down into the grounds and go flying on buckbeak the Hippogriff. The architecture of the castle was just advanced enough that I could make him do loop under the bridges, which was all I wanted really.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Metro Exodus release date, trailers, setting, combat, crafting, story

365 days of train

Rainbow Six Siege Nomad: what she can do and how to use her

Make 'em fly

Rainbow Six Siege Kaid: what he can do and how to use him

The most electrifying man

The Joy Of the stars in Planetarian

Twinkle twinkle

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Metro Exodus release date, trailers, setting, combat, crafting, story

365 days of train

Rainbow Six Siege Nomad: what she can do and how to use her

Make 'em fly

Rainbow Six Siege Kaid: what he can do and how to use him

The most electrifying man

The Joy Of the stars in Planetarian

Twinkle twinkle

2