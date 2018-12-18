The Division 2 release date, beta dates, trailers, editions, pre-order, Mountain Dew

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 should have its beta details announced relatively soon, given the release date isn’t very far away. First revealed at E3, The Division 2 is set in a version of Washington, DC that has been torn apart by civil war. Below you’ll find details from the beta dates and times, to the release date, trailers, some details about the game and about each of the five editions, and “that” US only Mountain Dew promotion.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 release date

During the Microsoft E3 press conference this year, it was mentioned that the release date for The Division 2 will be 15th March 2019. Ubisoft also later confirmed at their own press conference that there will be a year’s worth of free DLC that adds new story details, some new locations to loot and explore, and more quests.

The Division 2 beta date

For those that like to play things early, there will also be a beta for the game which you can sign up for. So far, there’s not been a confirmed date for the beta itself, but it will more than likely be sometime in January or February. We’ll of course update this part when Ubisoft announce the dates and times, so do check back when they do.

The Division 2 trailers

The focus of the team at Ubisoft seems to be on an “endgame first” mentality. Ubisoft detailed this in detail on their official site. At the end of the campaign, players choose one of three classes which unlock new weapons, mods, skills and perks. Each one will have a signature weapon associated with them. These classes are not fixed, so you’re able to switch out if you want to play a different style and progress for each one is saved to that character. The three “Specializations” revealed are:

The Sharpshooter: A sniper based class that comes with a .50 calibre rifle. The skills and mods are said to "change the tide of a firefight even from afar."

The Demolitionist: Comes equipped with a grenade launcher and specialises in blowing stuff up, thus "disrupting enemy plans and entrenched positions."

The Survivalist: Has a crossbow that fires explosive bolts, along with tools and skills that "leave little chance for enemies to recover after being hit.

This comes in handy since there are now 8 player raids, allowing for you and a squad of friends to go in and cause carnage. Whether this means there will be more to be unveiled in the future is anyone’s guess at this point. It’s important to note that raids are not the same thing as The Dark Zone, which is set to make a return.Further little details came from the demo that Brendan played at E3.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 special editions

Well, it’s an Ubisoft game, therefore there are far too many editions for the game to make sense of for the average consumer. There are a grand total of five different versions that you can buy from the Ubisoft Store. The Standard edition costs £49.99, while the Gold edition sets you back £79.99, and those wanting a bit more stuff can opt for the £99.99 Ultimate Edition pack. Two super premium versions of the game are also available to purchase if you really, really want to. This includes the £94.99 “Dark zone edition” and the colossally priced “Phoenix Shield edition” that’s exclusive to the Ubisoft Store and puts you £214.99 out of pocket. Below is a comprehensive list of everything that’s included in each of the four special versions of the game:

Gold Edition

Access the game from 12th March 2019.

Year 1 pass.

Ultimate Edition

All the features from the Gold Edition.

“Elite agent” pack.

“Battleworn secret service” pack.

“The first responder” pack.

The Dark Zone Edition

Access the game from 12th March 2019.

Heather Ward statue (30cm).

“Battleworn secret service” pack.

Washington D.C. map.

Book of lithographs.

Selected game soundtrack.

Phoenix Shield Edition

Access the game from 12th March 2019.

Articulated figurine

“Elite agent” pack.

“Battleworn secret service” pack.

“The first responder” pack.

Year 1 pass

Washington D.C. map.

Book of lithographs.

Selected game soundtrack.

Pre-order

We don’t recommend that you ever pre-order games because you never know what state they’ll be in when they are released for general consumption. This goes doubly for any with online interactivity like The Division 2 would, so you have been warned. With the PC version for all versions, you’ll get the following items:

Capitol Defender pack

Access to the Private Beta

Tommy the teddy bear digital bonus

Mountain Dew

If you’re in the US, there’s another way to get into The Division 2 beta. Brace yourselves, it’s rather special. If you pre-order a case of 12 cans of Mountain Dew Game Fuel from Wal-Mart, you’ll eventually get sent a code from Ubisoft to the closed beta. Before you ask, yes, my philosophy on not pre-ordering stuff until reviews are out applies to fizzy pop too.

For right now, that’s all we’ve got time for, but be sure to check back in the coming months as there will be more information on when the beta will be, as well as trailers leading up to the game’s release date.