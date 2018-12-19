The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Have You Played... Town Of Salem?

Why visit?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

19th December 2018 / 7:00AM

Featured post

Hidden role games are normally about looking deep into your friend’s eyeballs, then calling them on their bullshit. Town Of Salem is an online hidden role game with no friends or eyeballs, and a whole load of bullshit.

It’s what you’d expect from an online-ified version of Werewolf or Mafia, I guess. Each game starts with you being given a role, telling you if you’re on the side of the goodies or the baddies – or if you’re supposed to get up to nonsense of your own. Every night, the baddies secretly kill someone. Every day, the goodies publicly kill someone – people are accused, waddle up the gallows, then swing if they’re found guilty.

I find real-life Werewolf far too messy. There are roles with special powers, like protecting people or privately revealing their identity, which are supposed to let people deduct their way through deception. All too often, though, those that hang are simply the ones who talk the most. Unless you’re with a group of veterans who’ve got a handle on how every special role interacts with every other special role, people just point at each other and go “I bet it’s you”. That’s funny, but it’s not that clever.

Online-life Werewolf doesn’t even have that. The servers dish out so many special roles that it’s nigh impossible to get a handle on what’s going on, and without face-to-face interaction the whole exercise feels empty.

Yet thousands of people play Town Of Salem every day, invested enough to buy flaming skull-house cosmetics and creepy elves that stand behind their characters. If you happen to be one of them, I’d love to know why.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

