The Razer Turret is the first mouse and keyboard combo for Xbox One, and it also works on PC

Razer have officially lifted the lid on the world’s first wireless keyboard and mouse combo designed for the Xbox One, which also happily works on Windows 10 PCs, too. Dubbed the Turret, console box-ers who have always yearned for the pixel-perfect precision of a mouse and keyboard in such popular past times as Fortnite, Warframe and that new and definitely not aeons old DayZ that just launched, er… again, can finally get their heart’s desire and enjoy all those glorious clicks and clacks from the comfort of their own sofa.

Well, they can in a few months time anyway, as Razer’s new Turret isn’t due to launch worldwide until sometime between January and March 2019. You can, however, pre-order one right now if you’re in North America, all for a princely sum of $250.

As you may have spotted from the image above, the Razer Turret is a tenkeyless keyboard (that is, it doesn’t have a number pad on the right hand side) with so-called ‘gaming-grade mechanical switches’. There’s no word yet on whether that means Razer’s proper mechanical switches, its hybrid mecha-membrane switches like you get on one of our best gaming keyboard winners, the Razer Cynosa Chroma, or opto-mechanical switches a la the Razer Huntsman, but we should hopefully hear more about the Turret keyboard’s specific specs come CES time on January 8th 2019.

What we do know is that PC users get a couple of extras that aren’t available when using the Turret with an Xbox One. These include programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, and a special gaming mode option, which presumably locks the Windows key among other things.

The Turret also has a built-in and retractable mouse mat for its accompanying Razer Mamba Wireless-inspired gaming mouse. Fortunately, Razer have been a bit more forthcoming on the specs for their Turret mouse, as this will have a right-handed design, a maximum DPI speed of 16,000, seven programmable buttons, a tactile scroll wheel, and Razer’s own mechanical mouse switches with a 50m click durability rating.

I also really rather like the idea of being able to store the mouse mat part of the Turret away underneath the keyboard once I’ve finished using it. That’s not the only thing hiding away in the Turret’s innards, either, as there’s also a built-in ergonomic wrist rest you can pull out as well.

In less good news, the Turret connects to your PC or Xbox One via a small dongle that uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection. That may be problematic for those of you with lots of 2.4GHz wireless devices in your home, but I’ll do my best to try this out for myself once review samples are available early next year.

The Turret’s battery life will also vary depending on whether you enable its Razer Chroma RGB lighting or its Xbox Dynamic Lighting effects. At the moment, Razer have said the keyboard will last around 11 hours with the default lighting enabled (or 43 hours with it all turned off), while the mouse can go for 30 hours with its default lighting, or 50 hours without it.

Will the Turret be worth 250 big ones when it comes out next year? Only time will tell on the PC side of things, but for Xbox owners it seems rather extortionate. After all, there are only 15 confirmed Xbox One games that will actually be able to take advantage of the Turret, and these include the aforementioned Fortnite, Warframe and DayZ, as well as Bomber Brew, Children of Morta, Deep Rock Galactic, Minion Masters, Moonlighter, Warhammer II: Vermintide, Strange Brigade, Vigor, War Thunder, Warface, Wargroove and X-Morph Defense. That’s an awful lot for such a small number of games, but hopefully we’ll see more games announced with mouse and keyboard support by the time the Turret actually comes out.