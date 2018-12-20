Atom RPG looks a bit like a Soviet Fallout

There’s more than a smack of Fallout around new post-apocalyptic RPG Atom RPG (yes, “RPG” is part of its name), and that’s an inspiration the developers are unashamed to declare. Atom’s an open-world RPG with turn-based combat, set in a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland – this time in the irradiated ruins of the Soviet Union. Look at a screenshot and hey, if you’ve played either of the first two Fallout games you’ll instantly know what’s up. But enough about Fallout! I’ve read good things about Atom, and now it’s actually properly out following a Kickstarter in 2017 then a stretch in early access. This wasteland is now appropriately wasted, the ruins finally finished ruination.

“In 1986 both the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc were destroyed in mutual nuclear bombings. You are one of the survivors of the nuclear Holocaust,” the developers explain. “Your mission – to explore the wild and wondrous world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your place under the sun. And to investigate a shadowy conspiracy, aimed at destroying all that is left of life on Earth.”

Oh no! Not again! Wasn’t attempted nuclear armageddon already enough? Though if human civilisation collapsed in 1986 rather than the retrofuturistic 1950s, maybe I’d be up for putting an end to it all too. Picture a camera shot slowly zooming out from a smashed radio playing Chris De Burgh’s Lady In Red. Actually, Atom’s launch trailer does do something similar.

Expect quests with multiple solutions, roaming around an open world, a touch of survival through managing food and radiation, loads of weapons, multiple endings… RPG things.

Atom is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Version 1.0 launched last night, though the devs do plan to add more content. It costs £11/€15/$15 on Steam.