The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Football Manager's Manager Man finds new job with Soccer Manager

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th December 2018 / 12:19PM

Good news, Football Manager fans: the series’s former mascot, Manager Man, has landed on his feet following his firing after FM2018. It seems the beloved man, known for his appearances between the nose and knee on years of Football Manger box art, has gone over to the American leagues. That art ↑ up there, see, is from Soccer Manager 2019, a free-to-play manage ’em up which launched on Steam yesterday. Yes, the game is named Soccer Manager. No, it’s nothing to do with Football Manager or its developers, Sports Interactive. Don’t you get all cynical: Soccer Manager has given our dear old friend a job after Sega callously binned him – and he looks to be having a great time.

Soccer Manager isn’t new, kicking around pocket telephones and PC for several years now, but I’ve noticed Manager Man only joined for the 2018 instalment – released barely one month after his final appearance on the Football Manager cover. We should have spotted him, we should have known.

The most tragic part of Football Manager firing Manager Man is that it came when he was seemingly at the very top of his game, with his team doing great and him chuffing loving it. We followed the highlights of Manager Man’s journey following the tragic news.

Still. He’s landed on his feet (I assume he has feet? I’ve never seen them) and at an exciting time for football in the USA, with the sport gaining ground and some serious fans.

Oh, right, yes: Soccer Manager 2019 is free-to-play on Steam and I hear the series is like a scrappier and slimmer FM so maybe you’ll go along and support our pal in his new job?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Football Manager 2019

Dream Machine

14

We remember Manager Man, the mascot of Football Manager

16

Football Manager 2019 firing Manager Man in November

10

Football Manager has secured the Bundesliga license

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Farming Simulator 19 goes a bit Titchmarsh with landscaping

Doom Eternal trailers, release date, details

Hell on earth

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 20th

Best friendo

4

Dota's Christmas event turns Rubick into the Grinch