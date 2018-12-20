The Steam Winter Sale is here, fluffy white deals blanketing the land

Hope your Christmas shopping is already done, because Steam’s Winter Sale is liable to drain what remains of your holiday funds. No awful minigames like in summer – this sale’s twist is a virtual advent calendar here, where you can click a door each day for a trio of Steam wallpapers, chat emoticons and random fluff, some of which are worth a quid or two on the marketplace. Beyond that, users can cast their vote on the The Steam Awards nominees and get a fistful of trading cards for your effort. The sale ends on January 3rd, and I’ve got some stocking stuffers picked out below, with more to come later.

The Talos Principle by Croteam – 85% off, £4.49/€5.99/$5.99 or a little more for the Gold Edition, which includes an excellent expansion. Easily one of the best first-person puzzlers, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Portal. It tells an (admittedly rather serious) story about the nature of AI and consciousness, the philosophy tied to those concepts. It’s also packed to the gills with brain-tickling spatial puzzles involving carefully placed gadgets to bypass or disable threats. Hard to believe something so smart is from the same studio as the gloriously dumb Serious Sam.

Puyo Puyo Tetris by Sonic Team – 33% off, £10.04/€13.39/$13.39. While those PlayStation folks are settling into a comfortable block-based trance with The Tetris Effect, don’t forget this year’s other puzzle gem. It’s a mash-up two genre favourites in a huge variety of modes and with a lengthy single player mode. Lots of competitive options too, and decent bots to play against. Even if you’re not aiming to be a block-clearing genius, there’s a huge amount of colourful, cheery meat on its bones to offset the small discount. Check out my review here, and Amr Al-Aaser’s piece here.

For the record, the only correct option in the ‘Most Fun With A Machine’ award vote is Nier: Automata. Pick it, or 2B’s going to clown on ya. Don’t forget to shop around, either – the GOG, Humble and Itch winter sales are in full swing too, with Humble to follow. The Steam sale ends January 3rd.