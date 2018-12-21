The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

21st December 2018 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all ten locations plus the theme that links them.

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: sheep (defoxed by Gothnak)

abel (Gothnak)
agnus dei (Gothnak)
aries (Gothnak)
baa (Gothnak, chuckieegg)
bellwether (Dr. Breen)
crook (Gothnak)
dag (Gothnak)
dip (Gothnak)
dolly (Gothnak)
feta (Dr. Breen, Gothnak)
flock (Gothnak)
herdwick (Gothnak)
hogget (Gothnak)
ked (Gothnak)
lanolin (Dr. Breen, Gothnak)
little bo peep (chuckieegg, Gothnak)
merino (Gothnak)
mutton (Gothnak)
ovine (Dr. Breen)
owler (Gothnak)
raddle (Gothnak)
ram (Gothnak)
shear (Gothnak)

