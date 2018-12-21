The RPS Christmas gift guide and best PC gaming deals of the week - 21st December 2018

I imagine most of you have done your Christmas shopping already given its December 21 and just four days before a whole sleigh of stuffed turkey and roast potatoes arrives on our dinner plates, but just in case you’re in need of a few last minute emergency gift ideas, your deals herald is here to provide. To that end, this is a slightly more rounded edition of our usual best PC gaming deals round-up, including a few bits of other so-called ‘gaming merchandise’ in addition to our game and hardware deals. Don’t worry, though, I promise there isn’t a Funko Pop in sight, mostly because I’ve already burned them all in a fiery pit of boggle-eyed despair. Happy holidays!

Game deals

It is Christmas sales galore right now, so anyone look to pick up that one game you’ve been itching to play all year if only you had some gosh-darned time should have plenty of deals to choose from. The big one is obviously the Steam Winter Sale, which we’ve already plundered for our top recommendations over yonder, and we’ve also already mentioned Itch.io’s winter sale (click the link for more RPS Treehouse-based recs) and GOG’s big festive extravaganza elsewhere.

Don’t forget that Fanatical are also doing some pretty good deals this holiday, including 55% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey when you use the promo code FANATICAL10 at checkout over the next two days. This is deal isn’t available for US visitors unfortunately, but for everyone else that’s actually a better deal than what you’ll find on Steam.

There’s also 58% off Valkyria Chronicles 4 and 46% off Yakuza 0 for the next three days, both of which are once again better prices than what you’ll find on Steam’s winter sale.

You can also bag further savings on Hitman 2 (37% off with the voucher) and Plunkbat (46% off with the voucher) over the next week and a half or so, among many others.

If that wasn’t enough, there are also some stellar deals going on over at GamesPlanet, including 62% off Dragon Ball FighterZ and 40% off Monster Hunter: World (both of which are also better than Steam). GamesPlanet are also running an Xmas competition over the next two days to win an Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition or one of 22 other big games from 2018 if you fancy your chances. You’ll need to do a bit of social media plugging in order to enter, but if you’re not averse to that sort of thing, by all means give it a shot.

Sorry for not getting this sorted earlier, but below you’ll find a couple of Christmas gift recommendations from your favourite deals herald. They’re not dealsdealsdeals per se, but hopefully they might spark some further inspiration if you’re struggling to think of a gift for that special someone. Art books, soundtracks, board games, plushies and apparel are all good places to start when thinking about gaming-related gifts – anything that might deepen someone’s love for their favourite game or shed new light on it (art books with nice chunky developer interviews are great for this) is always a winner in my book, so hopefully you’ll get some good ideas from our curated selection below.

For the Final Fantasy fan in your life, the Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1 (£29 / $18 from Amazon) is Square Enix’s answer to Nintendo’s Hyrule Historia series for The Legend of Zelda. Published by the same folks over at Dark Horse, the first volume covers Final Fantasies I-VI and is chock-full of concept art and development notes from the games’ original artists and designers. I’ve asked for this myself this Christmas and can’t wait to see if it’s waiting under the tree for me in just a couple of days time (*winkwink*Matthew*nudgenudge*). I’ve loved each and every Hyrule Historia book so far, so this should be a real treat for Final Fantasy fans.

If you loved the official Stardew Valley Guidebook from last year’s gift guide, the next logical step must be the Stardew Valley cross stitch guide ($32 from Fangamer). Or maybe your farming addict is more of a Stardew Valley complete vinyl soundtrack box set ($59, also from Fangamer) sort of person? Either way, there’s plenty of wholesome goodness to be found in both of these lovingly-made gifts.

Back on the book theme, Udon Entertainment have gone and done a 300+ page tome of Dark Souls III art dubbed Dark Souls III: Design Works (£29 / $31 from Amazon). This classy hardcover features everything from armour and weapon designs to character, enemy and environmental concept art, and there’s even art from the DLC in there too.

I played Time Barons (£22 / $18 from Amazon) earlier in the year and it’s by far one of the best and most fun board games I’ve ever played. Designed by Jon Perry and Derek “Spelunky” Yu, this sort of co-operative card game sees you travel through the ages as you try and take down the opposing team. Starting with medieval-based instruments of war, you can eventually get all the way up to super-powered alien tech if you *cough* play your cards right (sorry). Just make sure you and your pal keep your population of counter-shaped followers alive in the process and you’re golden. A great game for up to 4 players.

UK deals:

If you’re in need of a new SSD to make some room for all those cheap games you’re thinking of buying over the Christmas break, Crucial’s MX500 is also going super cheap right now – just £39 for the 250GB model, and £230 for the 2TB one. That’s down from £47 and £308 respectively. Our newly-crowned best gaming SSD under £50 (and you can read more in our Crucial MX500 review as well), this is a right steal that’s worth snapping up asap. Alternatively, Ebuyer have got the 500GB WD Black NVMe SSD for just £100 right now, which is down £59 from its usual price of £160.

Amazon are doing 30% off selected Logitech peripherals right now, and the highlights include the excellent Logitech G900 wireless mouse (£80 down from £135), the G933 Artemis Spectrum wireless headset (£105 down from £170) and the G433 wired headset (£58 down from £110).

You can also save £30 off this Corsair gaming bundle, which includes their K55 RGB membrane keyboard, Harpoon RPG optical mouse, HS50 gaming headset and a medium-sized cloth mouse mat. Usually £130, all four can be picked up for £100. Act fast, though, as this deal ends at midnight tonight (December 21).

If you’re one of the three people who didn’t buy a graphics card over Black Friday and feel like you could do with an upgrade, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 is currently just £150 over at Ebuyer – a saving of £40 off its usual price. You can read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info about how it performs, but remember you also get two free games out of AMD’s current free games bundle as well right now – either Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 or The Division 2 on release – making it an even sweeter deal for those after a highly capable 1080p gaming card.

Or, for just another £50, you can bag Sapphire’s 8GB Radeon RX 580 for £200 at Overclockers UK for a spot of 1440p gaming as well – again, see our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more details. That also comes with the same two free games offer, and is our best graphics card recommendation for flawless 1080p gaming as well as the card you ought to buy for 1440p if you’re not too fussed about having everything looking super shiny.

Finally, over in the headset department, the excellent Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is £100 off at Overclockers right now, down to just £150. This is a great price for such an excellent headset (see our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info), making it even easier to recommend as our best gaming headset champion. This is the same price it was over Black Friday, too, so you can still bag yourself a headset bargain if you missed out the first time.

US deals:

There are plenty of good SSD deals to be had over in the US this week, including the 1TB Samsung 860 Evo for just $147. That’s not as cheap as it was over Black Friday, but it’s still better than what it cost before November according to CamelCamelCamel, so you’re still nabbing yourself a sort of bargain if you missed out on the sales frenzy at the end of last month. See our Samsung 860 Evo review to see how it shapes up against the competition.

Alternatively, Samsung’s 970 Evo is also going cheap right now, with the 500GB model down to $130 from $150. Again, not as good as Black Friday prices, but still better than what it’s been for most of the last six months. After something a bit more portable? Then let me point you in the direction of Samsung’s T5 SSD, whose 500GB model is also on offer today for $95 (down from $130), which actually is better than its Black Friday price for once.

If you’re sick of the sight of Samsung SSDs, though, you’ll be pleased to hear the Crucial MX500 is also on sale at the moment, with the 500GB model going for $68. You can also get another 5% off if you tick the little coupon box just below where the price is on Amazon’s product page.

Thinking about giving your PC a spring clean in the CPU department? Then why not take advantage of this AMD Ryzen 5 2600 offer? Now down to $165 (from $200), the Ryzen 5 2600 is a great foundation for any mid-range PC – as you can see from our AMD Ryzen 5 2600/2600X review, and it even comes with a cooler bundled in the box, saving you even more cash compared to its equivalent Intel processor.

The Steelseries Arctis 7 is also part of Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals at the moment, too. My favourite headset of the last twelve months (have a gander at our Steelseries Arctis 7 review to see why I love it so much), you can now bag the lossless 2019 edition for $110, which is $40 off its usual price. It dropped a couple of dollars lower over Black Friday, but not by much, so this is still a pretty good discount.

And last, but by no means least, the Razer DeathAdder Elite is almost half price right now, going for $40 over on Amazon as opposed to $70. This is as cheap as it was over Black Friday, making it a great time to pick one for those that missed it going cheap just a couple of weeks ago.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. I’ll be back in the New Year with some more great bargains, so until then, have a great holiday and happy hunting.