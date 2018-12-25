Have you tried… not playing videogames?

It’s Christmas. Go be with your family, for heaven’s sake.

Hey, what are you still doing here? I thought I–

Oh. You can’t. Or maybe Christmas isn’t a thing for you. Please excuse me, I’m very ignorant. Well, here’s a secret, just for you.

Go to the bottom of our homepage. There, nestled warmly among the fluffy hyperlinks and cosy footnotes, you will find a little “Have you played”. This is for you. Click “generate another recommendation” to see another one. And another one. And another one. There are almost 1000 suggestions here. Consider this our gift to you, whether you celebrate the holiday or not.

Forget what I said. Play as many games as you want.