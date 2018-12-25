The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Have you tried… not playing videogames?

7/10

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

25th December 2018 / 7:00AM

It’s Christmas. Go be with your family, for heaven’s sake.

Hey, what are you still doing here? I thought I–

Oh. You can’t. Or maybe Christmas isn’t a thing for you. Please excuse me, I’m very ignorant. Well, here’s a secret, just for you.

Go to the bottom of our homepage. There, nestled warmly among the fluffy hyperlinks and cosy footnotes, you will find a little “Have you played”. This is for you. Click “generate another recommendation” to see another one. And another one. And another one. There are almost 1000 suggestions here. Consider this our gift to you, whether you celebrate the holiday or not.

Forget what I said. Play as many games as you want.

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

