The third RPS Christmas cracker

The crack is getting mighty

26th December 2018 / 12:30PM

Every year RPS goes into hibernation for Christmas and New Year. It’s cosy for us, but harsh for you, scavenging for scant nutrition on the permafrost. So here are the RPS Christmas crackers. Every day you get a joke, until we wake up on January 3rd, sluggish and grouchy. If you love us and want to leave a present (or just want to unlock more articles) consider joining the RPS supporter program. Have a good holiday. Now: the cracker!

Q. Why did the hacker dump her boyfriend?

A: She wanted to Exapunk.

