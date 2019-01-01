The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

The ninth RPS Christmas cracker

Crack, ha ha, crack crack crack

RPS

Hivemind

1st January 2019 / 12:30PM

Featured post

Every year RPS goes into hibernation for Christmas and New Year. It’s cosy for us, but harsh for you, scavenging for scant nutrition on the permafrost. So here are the RPS Christmas crackers. Every day you get a joke, until we wake up on January 3rd, sluggish and grouchy. If you love us and want to leave a present (or just want to unlock more articles) consider joining the RPS supporter program. Have a good holiday. Now: the cracker!

Q. How did Hideo Kojima react when RPS made fun of his friend Norman?

A: He doesn’t Reedus anymore.

