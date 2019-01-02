The doors have been opened, the games inside have been devoured, and now it’s time to recycle the cardboard. Below you’ll find all of our picks for the best PC games of 2018, gathered together in a single post for easy reading.

If you’re not yet familiar, each December we pick our 24 favourite games from the previous year and cram them behind 24 different doors. Those doors are then opened, one a day, revealing the game inside like a delectable surprise. Any game released in 2018 is valid for inclusion, whether it was released as early access or left early access during that period. Any game from a previous year is also valid if it feels of 2018 in a particular way, whether due to a substantial update, re-release or anything else. The point is to celebrate the games we loved this year, not to quibble over such trifles as time.

The list isn’t in any particular order, except for the one at the end which is factually, objectively, 100% the best game of 2018.

You can still read the calendar in its original calendar form, but otherwise hit the buttoms below to start paging through enough great games that it’d take you all of 2019 to play them all.