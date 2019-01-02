Nukes return to Fallout 76 after an explosion-free new year

Fallout 76 has had some problems along the way (including data leaks, and unwanted immortality), but the latest bug to hit Bethesda’s online sandbox spinoff was arguably an improvement. Yesterday, January 1st, players discovered that their nuclear launch codes just weren’t working. For a brief day and a half, nobody was suddenly exploded into a cloud of radioactive loot-enhanced particles. Sadly, Bethesda have since announced on Twitter that the game has been patched, and mutually assured destruction through nuclear weapons is on the menu once more.

When I first heard reports that nukes had suddenly just stopped working, I was hoping that it was intentional. A short-lived new year’s nuclear resolution to irradiate the land just a little less. Of course, it wouldn’t last, maybe there’d be some kind of in-game event to spark off nuclear war once more, but it was a pleasant idea. Sadly, the truth just seems a bit more mundane. Once Bethesda got word that players weren’t able to become death, destroyer of worlds, they quickly set to fixing the problem. After some maintenance, the game is functioning as grimly intended once more.

We’re planning to bring #Fallout76 offline at 2:30 p.m. EST today for a hotfix to correct the issue with the nuke silos. During this time Fallout 76 will be unavailable. Thank you for your patience. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) January 2, 2019

If you’re late to the post-nuclear party (well, actively nuclear again, now), dropping the bomb in Fallout 76 is a strange little event. Rather than treat it as an apocalyptic weapon – the very same thing that scorched the world – they effectively upgrade the area they hit. Tougher monsters with better loot, and occasionally even huge boss creatures can be awoken – Godzilla style – by the folly of men. It all seems a bit counter to the tone and message of the series thusfar, but some folks just like big explosions, I guess. See the entirely too cheery video below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re still playing Fallout 76 and just want to set the world on fire, Dave Irwin has a guide on how to get your hands on what you desire.