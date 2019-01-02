The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Have You Played... Ziggurat?

When carrots attack

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

2nd January 2019 / 7:00AM

Featured post A mage has a book of spells in one hand and a spell primed in the other. The room has a circular feature with arches around it, and a statue in the corner. Crystals litter the landscape.

I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to any game that features the word “rogue” in its genre description. Most do a terrible job of being engaging, instead forcing you back to the beginning and wasting your time, while others give perhaps too much leniency, rendering the experience trivial. Ziggurat may not be perfect in the latter category, but it keeps things interesting, which is what matters.

Framed around some kind of ritualistic test that you must pass in order to be ordained a mage, the player is thrust into randomised catacombs armed with the knowledge of a simple spellblast and another randomised spell. Initially, these will be relatively basic, but each weapon has an alternative firing mode. Your wand can shoot rapid bursts of magic, or charge up a more powerful shot, for example. You don’t just get spells either. You can pick up guns and more explosive weapons to blast enemies away. Increasing in levels also lets you choose cards to augment your character, such as increasing the chance of an enemy dropping an item.

As you make your way through the trial, more spells and items are made available for future runs, as well as alternative characters. Meanwhile, the enemies are not always the kind you’d see in similar fantasy games. There are sentient carrots and charging dodos among the goblins, banshees, and floating skulls. At times the room can be so full of enemies that the action gets a little too frantic, but the colourful visuals and precise shooting kept me coming back, until I reached the final test. In the end, I’m glad I plunged into the Ziggurat.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Ziggurat

Smash TV meets Hexen

31

Roguelikelike FPS Ziggurat is free right now on GOG

7

Sumer Of (Serious) Sam: Ziggurat

21

The RPS hivemind presents: The most anticipated games of 2019

Oh no there are too many games

53

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Ziggurat?

When carrots attack

1

The RPS hivemind presents: The most anticipated games of 2019

Oh no there are too many games

53

The ninth RPS Christmas cracker

Crack, ha ha, crack crack crack

6

Why do we love smooching monsters?

Okay lizardman, but no tongue

21