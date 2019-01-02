The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

The tenth RPS Christmas cracker

Crack crack crack crack crack crack crack

RPS

Hivemind

2nd January 2019 / 12:30PM

Featured post

Every year RPS goes into hibernation for Christmas and New Year. It’s cosy for us, but harsh for you, scavenging for scant nutrition on the permafrost. So here are the RPS Christmas crackers. Every day you get a joke, until we wake up on January 3rd, sluggish and grouchy. If you love us and want to leave a present (or just want to unlock more articles) consider joining the RPS supporter program. Have a good holiday. Now: the cracker!

Q: Why did The Silent haul a toboggan to the top of her local church?

A: She wanted to sleigh the spire.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mortal Kombat 11 release date, trailers, pre-order bonus, PC system requirements

Finish him!

Devil May Cry 5 release date, trailers, cameo system details, pre-order bonuses, deluxe edition

Better than the devil you know.

Far Cry: New Dawn release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

Neon post-apocalypse

Anthem beta, free demo dates, release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

Sing the Anthem of my people.

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mortal Kombat 11 release date, trailers, pre-order bonus, PC system requirements

Finish him!

Devil May Cry 5 release date, trailers, cameo system details, pre-order bonuses, deluxe edition

Better than the devil you know.

Far Cry: New Dawn release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

Neon post-apocalypse

Anthem beta, free demo dates, release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

Sing the Anthem of my people.