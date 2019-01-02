The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Super Meat Boy free for keepsies on Epic Games Store

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd January 2019 / 1:56PM

Splendidly deadly platformer Super Meat Boy is free to keep on the Epic Games Store if you grab it now. This is the second of the freebies luring people onto Epic’s new store since its launch in December 2018, following Subnautica (and if the carrot doesn’t work, there’s always the stick of exclusive games). For now, hey, if you install Epic’s client and register an account, you can get Team Meat’s ace platformer free.

Many of youse will likely have nabbed Super Meat Boy in one of the many, many sales and bundles it’s starred in, but if not, hey: it’s good. Teensy little levels filled with deathtraps and a wonderful replay view which shows your dozens of failed attempts when you finally complete a level.

Radiocarbon dating on several Alienware laptops recently unearthed in the Mojave Desert suggest that it may be the first independent video game, though some mythologists believe that the fabled ‘Lost Lenovo of Lochearnhead’ contained proof that Braid was first.

If you want it, hit the Epic Games Store and grab it by 11:59pm EST next Thursday, January 10th (that’s 4:59am on the Friday for us here in the UK). You’ll need an Epic account and the client to install it, obvs.

Epic plan to give away one free game every fortnight until the end of 2019. They have said they’re funding these giveaways, not the devs. Epic must be putting a huge amount of money into the Store’s launch, between the giveaways and the hot scloosies. I am curious to see what effect that may have across 2019, whether it’ll shake things up or sink like other stores that have tried to take on Steam. Fortnite has put Epic’s client on squillions of PCs but the store is still barebones, with a slim catalogue and little extra context or content beyond basic marketing materials. But with the Fortnite reach and Epic only taking a 12% cut of sales (compared to Steam’s starting rate of 30%) certainly has some big developers interested.

Super Meat Boy’s follow-up, Super Meat Boy Forever, is one of the games that’ll launch as an Epic Store exclusive. It’s due there this year, then will hit Steam in 2020.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The RPS Verdict: The Binding Of Isaac

The Chatting On Isaac

90

Super Meat Boy Forever auto-running into 2018

6

Super Meat Boy co-creator announces The End Is Nigh

10

Charlotte Gore's Screened Made Me Scream

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mortal Kombat 11 release date, trailers, pre-order bonus, PC system requirements

Finish him!

Devil May Cry 5 release date, trailers, cameo system details, pre-order bonuses, deluxe edition

Better than the devil you know.

Far Cry: New Dawn release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

Neon post-apocalypse

Anthem beta, free demo dates, release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

Sing the Anthem of my people.