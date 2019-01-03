Rainbow Six Siege exploit fills your eyes with garbage

A new Rainbow Six Siege exploit being abused by blaggards is like Rainbow Six Siege… on acid!!! The glitch, dubbed “Bird Box” by YouTuber “MicrowaveGaming” (a reference that will make more sense if you’ve seen that new Netflix film), fills the victim’s screen with garbage jumbled polygons when they see it. There is a workaround to wipe your screen clean until Ubisoft hopefully fix this, and it doesn’t involve blindfolds (again, this will etc.). But perhaps you’ll want to, at least once, witness Siege… on LSD!!!

Those who do know how precisely the exploit works are keeping quiet, for fear of it getting around too much. Except for the bad people, who are abusing it and telling others how to abuse it. In short, if you look at a particular spot in the level, your view will become filled with stretched polygons swirling around and blocking your view. Oh you can look away but it’ll be too late, your virtual eyes will be gummed up with trash for the rest of the game.

You can see its effects in that screenshot ↑ up there, snapped by Reddit poster “blakif”, and in horrifying motion in MicrowaveGaming’s video:

MicrowaveGaming says that turning anti-aliasing off then back on in the game’s settings menu will fix it for that round, and “Lunarcy54” notes that disabling then enabling ambient occlusion can also fix it. That is handy but exploiters still get a big advantage while you’re futzing with settings.

I’ve seen reports of this going back around a fortnight, to before Christmas. Hey, Ubisoft, please fix this. I know you wouldn’t condone playing Siege… on drugs!!!