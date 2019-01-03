Rebellion buy another studio, TickTock Games

Rebellion, the English developers and publishers behind games including Sniper Elite and Strange Brigade (as well as the galaxy’s greatest comic, 2000 AD), have added a fourth studio to their fold. They announced today that they’ve bought TickTock Games, the Yorkshire mob who had previously chipped in on Rebellion projects including Rogue Trooper Redux. Rebellion North is now their name (no they haven’t moved to Edinburgh, nor Dundee), and they’re already contributing to several of Rebellion’s mysterious upcoming games. Nice to see a company still growing and taking on new employees in these days of woe.

TickTock don’t seem to have any standout games of their own, mostly working on mobile games and contributing to other studios’ projects, but evidently Rebellion liked what they saw when they collaborated on Rogue Trooper Redux and the Switch version of Battlezone. They join Rebellion’s satellite studios in Liverpool and Warwick, orbiting the Oxford headquarters.

“Bringing more great people to the company is a great way to start 2019,” Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley said in today’s announcement. “The company continues to grow and it’s important we bring in the right people as part of that process. We’ve worked with the team at TickTock Games for a while now, and we know they’ll continue to prosper as Rebellion North.”

Rebellion say they have several unannounced games planned to launch in 2019.

I am still a little surprised by Rebellion growing so much, given that their games are largely y’know fine, but fair play to ’em. There aren’t many of those mid-tier publishers left, and they’ve bounced back from some rocky years with wonky games. Maybe one day they’ll have another crack at a new game based on stories from 2000 AD. God knows I’d like to visit Mega City One in a game better than Judge Dredd: Dredd Vs. Death.

With Rebellion working on a Mega City One TV show, maybe enough interest will grow to… ah, dream on, Alice. But it doesn’t even have to be huge! The Judge Dredd movie showed that focusing on one small corner can be fascinating and… calm yourself, hen.