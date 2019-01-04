The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Have You Played... Amnesia: Justine?

Just get out

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

4th January 2019 / 7:00AM

Nobody has to die, Justine told me. There’s a way to save them all.

Reader, I did not save them all.

I didn’t save anyone, in fact. Amnesia: Justine is a small, free expansion to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, bizarrely commissioned by Valve in order to promote Portal 2. It swaps out test chambers for torture chambers, though it keeps the patronising disembodied voice ushering you between each horror show.

Every room has a victim and two solutions. One of those solutions is obvious, resulting in swift progress and an occasional prolonged end for the victim. The other solution spares them, but I never had the brains nor the patience required for mercy. I can vividly remember a room with a fella on a slab, and pulling a lever in this room multiple times. There had been an awful drill contraption hanging over him, it turned out, and I was the one lowering it. I only put it all together after the drill had buried itself in his chest.

The game kicks you out when you die, and I’ve never had the grit to go back.

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent.

