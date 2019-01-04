The Foxer
Below is a list of ’30 Things Wot Appeared on Newspaper Front-Pages in 2018′ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if ‘hard Brexit’ was present it might appear as HRDB RXT. Novichok would be… NVCHK
1. LXN DRBNLL
2. ML LRPRB
3. CHRS TML LRRD
4. DSC NTNTL MB
5. VDTTPL CVR
6. L LN DNN
7. TLS TRMCHT
8. GR TPCF CGRBGPT CH
9. CTZNJR NLSM
10. YN YKP
11. MGRN TCRVN
12. FL CNHVY
13. VCHSRVD DHNPRBH
14. SD NTHR HN
15. NTTC TT
16. THT GRS QD
17. DM
18. WK NDFRVR
19. CM PFR
20. THRTN THDCTR
21. MR CHF RRL VS
22. DHY NRST RK
23. NKKR KT
24. TH MLN GNN GNN
25. RMSTCCNT NRY
26. MGV N
27. RHNG YRFGS
28. FLLDS CLSR
29. BLN GGBLLS
30. N VTR HRD RNGY FRD
* * *
SOLUTIONS
The 21 Dec geofoxer theme: Good King Wenceslas (defoxed by Dr. Breen and Stugle)
a. “on the Feast of Stephen” (Gothnak)
b. “deep and crisp and even” (Dr. Breen)
c. “by Saint Agnes’ fountain” (Stugle, Gothnak)
d. “tho’ the frost was cruel” (a_monk)
e. “Heat was in the very sod” (Gothnak)
f. “deep and crisp and even” (phuzz, Dr. Breen)
g. “Good King Wenceslas looked out” (Dr. Breen)
h. “Brightly shone the moon” (Stugle, phuzz)
i. “deep and crisp and even” (Gothnak, Stugle)
j. “When a poor man” (phuzz)