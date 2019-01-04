Below is a list of ’30 Things Wot Appeared on Newspaper Front-Pages in 2018′ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if ‘hard Brexit’ was present it might appear as HRDB RXT. Novichok would be… NVCHK

1. LXN DRBNLL

2. ML LRPRB

3. CHRS TML LRRD

4. DSC NTNTL MB

5. VDTTPL CVR

6. L LN DNN

7. TLS TRMCHT

8. GR TPCF CGRBGPT CH

9. CTZNJR NLSM

10. YN YKP

11. MGRN TCRVN

12. FL CNHVY

13. VCHSRVD DHNPRBH

14. SD NTHR HN

15. NTTC TT

16. THT GRS QD

17. DM

18. WK NDFRVR

19. CM PFR

20. THRTN THDCTR

21. MR CHF RRL VS

22. DHY NRST RK

23. NKKR KT

24. TH MLN GNN GNN

25. RMSTCCNT NRY

26. MGV N

27. RHNG YRFGS

28. FLLDS CLSR

29. BLN GGBLLS

30. N VTR HRD RNGY FRD

* * *

SOLUTIONS

The 21 Dec geofoxer theme: Good King Wenceslas (defoxed by Dr. Breen and Stugle)

a. “on the Feast of Stephen” (Gothnak)

b. “deep and crisp and even” (Dr. Breen)

c. “by Saint Agnes’ fountain” (Stugle, Gothnak)

d. “tho’ the frost was cruel” (a_monk)

e. “Heat was in the very sod” (Gothnak)

f. “deep and crisp and even” (phuzz, Dr. Breen)

g. “Good King Wenceslas looked out” (Dr. Breen)

h. “Brightly shone the moon” (Stugle, phuzz)

i. “deep and crisp and even” (Gothnak, Stugle)

j. “When a poor man” (phuzz)