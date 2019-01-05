DontNod tease the return of Captain Spirit in Life is Strange 2

DontNod have revealed that energetic storteller Chris from the series’ standalone episode, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit will return in the game’s second episode of brotherly runaway simulator Life is Strange 2.

In a teaser video, which you can see below, season 2 protagonist Daniel and Captain Spirit protagonist Chris share a brief dialogue, which promises a cute friendship between the two kids. And I’m absolutely sure that nothing tragic will come of it. Right?

This tease was technically uploaded last week, when we were all away in a post-Christmassy haze, and it’s much shorter than it looks. There’s just two lines of dialogue between Daniel and Chris, though it does hint at more exploration of the supernatural elements of the world, which were mostly ignored in the first episode. The rest of the video is just a trailer for Captain Spirit, which released in June of last year. Still, if you haven’t played that game, it seems like now’s the time. It’s not very long, it’s free, and it converted Nic Reuben into a Life is Strange fan. What’s not to like?

DontNod also revealed that the second season’s second episode (try saying that three times fast) is scheduled to release on January 24th. Back when they announced the release month, they acknowledged that it might be a little slower than fans expected, but explained that due to “the ambition of Life is Strange 2…previous frameworks no longer apply if we are to meet the quality of play and storytelling that our vision for a game like this demands and that you deserve.”

So, the end of this month it is, then. Alice B and Brendan thought the first episode was rather good, if you don’t mind a few bits of odd pacing and animation.

You can pick up The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for free on Steam, while episode one of Life is Strange Season 2 costs £6.49/€7.99/$7.99.