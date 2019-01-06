14 Days of Fortnite will return soon, but only for about a week

Fortnite had a lovely festive event at the end of last year: a fortnight (groan) of challenges and gifts for players of both the Save The World and Battle Royale modes. However, thanks to some miscommunication about exactly when this two-week celebration would end, it’s coming back. But not for its full length – only from some time “early next week” until January 15th. So you’d better not wait around if you want to grab all the goodies.

The initial confusion seems to have come from Reddit, where developer David Spalinski wrote that the special challenges “can be completed later while 14 Days Of Fortnite is active. Each day during this period a new challenge unlocks, along with its specific reward. Once all 14 days worth of challenges have been unlocked, there will still be a few days to complete them before they go away (IIRC they expire on either the 3rd or 4th of January).”

Unfortunately, the challenges actually expired as soon as the 14 days were up. At first, Epic offered the Equalizer Glider as compensation to everyone who had participated to any degree, but they’ve now released a statement saying that they don’t feel that was “the right approach.”

Instead, when the mode returns all the challenges will be available again for its full duration, so you’ll be able to complete any that you missed. The only catch is that you’ll have to start over if you had any partially completed, because progress hasn’t been saved.

Maybe this’ll be a good incentive to dive back in and try to surf on a plane, which is what Dominic managed to do when this event rolled around the first time.

Epic haven’t yet said when the rerun will go live beyond “early next week.”