The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Guild Wars 2's fourth season peaks with a Crystal Dragon hunt

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

7th January 2019 / 9:13PM

Guild Wars 2 got a little off track with Path Of Fire‘s god-hunting story arc, but tomorrow those with their sights on the deadliest game of all (Elder Dragons, duh) should be pleased. Season four, episode five of the MMORPG’s ‘living world’ updates goes live tomorrow adding a new mountain zone to explore, a chunk of new story, and what sounds like a nigh-suicidal plan to kill Kralkatorrik, the big purple Crystal Dragon.

While my interest in this new episode is tarnished somewhat by ArenaNet’s questionable firing of two of this season’s key writers back in July 2018, I admit some curiosity in where the story is headed. Check out the trailer below, featuring some familiar faces and locations from past chapters and the original Guild Wars.

It looks like most of the new chapter’s action will be taking place in the Thunderhead Peaks. Fans of the original Guild Wars will recognise Thunderhead Keep, old stronghold of the now-mostly-extinct Dwarves. It’s a welcome change of scenery after Path Of Fire. Lovely as the crystal desert can be, all that sand starts to look the same after a while. The steep verticality of the new zone should make for some fun traversal – either with gliders or the new Bond Of Faith ability, apparently giving you the dragon-boosted ability to dismount to cover huge horizontal gaps.

There’s also going to be a new Fractal (replayable side-dungeon) named Siren’s Reef, boosted with a new set of Mistlock Instabilities, random modifiers which can be applied to higher difficulty Fractals. While there’s no expicit mention of it, I’m also hoping for a dragon-themed raid. Given how persistent Kralkatorrik has been (his minion, The Shatterer, was the iconic baddie for Guild Wars 2 leading up to release) I’d be rather disappointed if he went down without at least a few full party wipes.

Episode 5 – All Or Nothing – goes live tomorrow, January 8th, and will be free to anyone who owns the Path of Fire expansion and logs in while it’s the latest available episode. If you’ve not logged in to claim Episode 4 on your account, you’d best do so soon, or you’ll have to pay money for it if you want to play it later. Guild Wars 2’s original campaign remains free-to-play, available here.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Guild Wars 2

Guildy by association

245

How To Play Games And Chat With The RPS Community

PC Gaming Together Since 1873

26

Guild Wars 2's premium currency unavailable in Belgium as legal pressure builds

50

ArenaNet throw two Guild Wars 2 writers to the wolves

527

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

CES 2019: Corsair's tiny Capellix LEDs will appear first in their new Dominator Platinum RGB RAM

Guild Wars 2's fourth season peaks with a Crystal Dragon hunt

1

The Walking Dead's penultimate episode gets one more trailer before launch

3

Atlas tries to grind away some of the grind

4