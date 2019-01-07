The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Have you played... Stunt GP?

17-year-old mini-racing from Team 17

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

7th January 2019 / 7:00AM

Stunt GP was the first game I ever reviewed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know or understand that it was made by the same people who made Worms, a game I’d loved. I made jokes about local doctors jumping through flaming hoops and thought that would do.

(I still think that’s funny).

A 2001 remote control car racing game from Team 17, Stunt GP left about as much impression on me as an ant on a snowdrift. Truth be told, I was the ant in that metaphor.

I find myself envying Kieron’s auto-mythology, of stumbling straight into Thief for his first review (albeit with a little bit of historical revisionism), but even if Stunt GP had been The Right Stuff to build my written identity upon, I just didn’t feel the burn to have a cause. I just wanted to have fun.

Stunt GP was thus appropriate for me, whatever I was. Stunt GP was fine, probably. In hindsight, it could be called a proto-Trackmania, though the contemporaneous context put it closer to being yet another slice of Micro Machines pie.

I pushed the button and the little car went forwards, or did whatever you call it when a car does a somersault. I didn’t hate it, I didn’t love it, I wrote some words and then I was done with Stunt GP, forever. But I like to think that there’s someone out there for whom it is their cause – a Stunt GP poster in their bathroom, a Stunt GP tattoo across their shoulderblades. Every game deserves to be someone’s legend.

