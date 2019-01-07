The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
17

In the grim darkness of 2019, you can add green footprints to Warhammer 40K games for £1.50

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

7th January 2019 / 3:01PM

While flailing helplessly through the ocean of Steam new releases today, I grabbed for a familiar shoreline to catch my breath. It was DLC for so-so Games Workshoppy action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, which I had temporarily mistaken for the rather good turn-based strategy thinger Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Before I steeled myself for another dive into those infinite waters, I clicked through, mildly curious about what ‘‘Corrosive Footprints’ might entail.

It turns out, actual footprints. £1.49 to make your murderdude leaving glowing, green footprints behind him as he runs around murdering dudes.

8000 words of heartfelt opinion about footprints follow.

So, yep, those are some footprints, alright. £1.50 to make your guy look like he just ran through a can of paint. Footsteps on the space hulk remind me baby of particle effects.

These are nothin’ but a cosmetic effect, to be clear. Your guy leaves glowing green footprints wherever he goes: that’s what £1.49 gets you, no more no less. A bit of light in Inquisitor’s permanent dusk is welcome, to some extent, but I’m not sure making it look like a radioactive snail crawled all over the joint is the ideal solution.

Compounding this podiatric enigma is that the limeade boots can alternatively be bought with in-game currency, specifically 800 ‘Fate Points’, which you earn from completing missions. 800 isn’t a particularly hellacious sum,, so this paid shortcut’s quite a head-scratcher. Unless you won’t even countenance playing a Warhammer 40,000 game unless you can leave green footprints from minute one, I guess.

Look, this is 40K, and moreover this is Games Workshop: price-gouging is as natural to it as is burning heretics. To that end, there’s a ton of cosmetic stuff I’d cheerfully spend £1.50 on. I’d subvert any and all of these black-of-night things with the Imperial Fists’ jaunty canary-yellow paint job if I could. But paid footprints? You give grimdark a bad name.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (17)

Who am I?

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

Co-founder of RPS. Dungeon Keeper & X-COM 4 Life.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Martyr stomps angrily out of early access

28

In the grim darkness of the 21st century, there are only bad choices about game delays

42

Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor delayed into June

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

CES 2019: Corsair's tiny Capellix LEDs will appear first in their new Dominator Platinum RGB RAM

Guild Wars 2's fourth season peaks with a Crystal Dragon hunt

1

The Walking Dead's penultimate episode gets one more trailer before launch

3

Atlas tries to grind away some of the grind

4