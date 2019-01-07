The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Stardew Valley has a battle royale mod, because of course it does

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

7th January 2019 / 10:59AM

A gentle breeze lapped against the hay bales. Farmer Wyatt leaned against his porch, soaking in another day of rural paradise. Pigs snuffled, chickens chirped. Then one of the 99 other farmers caved his skull in with a hoe.

Stardew Valley modder “Ilyaki” has brought battle royale to the nominally peaceful farming-sim. Time to sharpen your pitchforks.

It works exactly like you’d expect. Up to 100 farmers start off in random places across the valley, then eschew foraging for berries in favour of swords, slingshots, bombs and healing items – “and sometimes horses or even hats”. The map constricts around an increasingly small play area, and the last farmer standing wins.

Fortnite fans will be pleased to see the inclusion of tactical building, as shown off in this video of some “high-level play”.

You can download the mod here, though fair warning – I couldn’t get it to work. Or rather, I couldn’t get the separate server browser mod to work, and noticed a few others complaining about the same issue.

As such, I can’t comment on how easy it is to find a game, or how many farmers you’ll be facing off against if you do. Or indeed whether this is actually any fun: Stardew Valley’s combat is best described as ‘functional’. It’s fine for fending of slimes and such when you’re digging your way towards a broader goal in the actual game, but it’s a clunky means to a more abstractly satisfying end. You don’t need me to tell you this is mostly a novelty.

Still, there’s a lot to be said for incongruous agricultural assassination.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stardew Valley

Better than Harvest Moon?

95

Stardew Valley creator focusing on content over new game for now

7

Stardew Valley developer splits with Chucklefish to self-publish

14

Stardew Valley coming to iOS this month, able to import PC saves

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steam Charts: The tail of the Winter Sale

Hello, it's me

3

Stardew Valley has a battle royale mod, because of course it does

2

CES 2019: Nvidia welcome select FreeSync monitors to the fold in new G-Sync overhaul

15

Have you played... Stunt GP?

17-year-old mini-racing from Team 17

7