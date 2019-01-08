The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Dirty Bomb removing microtransactions in final update

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th January 2019 / 1:13PM

The final update of Dirty Bomb is almost here, the last before Splash Damage end development, and it’s coming with a surprise: all the monetisation is being removed. Players will be able to get all characters, weapon skins, and rare doodads without spending a real penny. Splash Damage plan to keep Dirty Bomb servers up until at least the end of 2019, and it does tend to have a couple of hundred players online at any given moment, so it’s still not too late to try their fourth version of the Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory formula.

Removing microtransactions isn’t the same as removing unlocking and giving everyone everything, mind. Players will still need to unlock stuff with the virtuacash earned by playing, though Splash Damage are also more than doubling the base rate for earning these ‘Credits’.

Following Splash Damage’s announcement in October that they would end development after one more update, “as we sat down to discuss what fixes we would make, the contents of that build changed,” the developers said today.

“Instead, we wanted to turn this update into a celebration of Dirty Bomb, allowing players old and new to experience everything, without a cost. We’ve been working to remove all monetisation from Dirty Bomb, and also have thrown in a few extra treats as a thank you to all of our players for supporting the title over the years.”

They’re removing the ‘RADs’ microtransaction currency, converting any that players own to regular Credits. Many of the old and event items not currently available will return. And increased Credit drops should help folks get the neat-o things they want.

The update is due next Tuesday, January 15th. Splash Damage also note that players who bought the ‘Merc Pack’ DLC to unlock all characters will get refunds direct to their Steam Wallet by January 31st. After that, well, who knows?

“Dedicated servers will be running in active regions until the end of 2019,” Splash Damage say. “Beyond that, no decision has been made so far.”

Disclosure: I’ve known some Splash Damage folks but the ones involved in particularly embarrassing anecdotes have all left so you get this plain ol’ disclosure notice. Sorry.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Dirty Bomb ending development, servers to stay online

12

Free-to-play FPS Dirty Bomb officially launches after years in open beta

13

Splash Damage working with World of Tanks company on something warnew

24

Coo! Splash Damage Being Bought By Chicken Company

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dirty Bomb removing microtransactions in final update

Ashen’s unreliable friends are my favourite NPCs in a long while

You are not alone

Sonic Mania co-dev pitched a new Darkwing Duck, and you can play it

Space Scavenger is a neat DIY Spaceship builder with a free alpha