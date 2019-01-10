The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

10 Beautiful Postcards is some new craic from thecatamites

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

10th January 2019 / 1:59PM

A cat with a guitar listens to the protagonist musing about something or other, it's unclear what, sorry.

When the history of our inglorious medium comes to be written, that tome will be adorned with quiet footnotes and furtive scribbles in the margin, all summoning a single name: thecatamites. Because I’m certain whichever futuremonk employed by the Church of Ubisoft to complete this chronicle will harbour a secret love for Space Funeral and Magic Wand and Goblet Grotto and Murder Dog IV. Among those inky lines there might also be a mention of 10 Beautiful Postcards. This is the latest and upcoming undertaking of Mr Stephen ‘thecatamites’ Gillmurphy, a maker of seditious games who remains at large in an unknown location. It is described as a “children’s game about exploring a large and mysterious hotel”. Here’s a trailer.

Plenty of yellow, plenty of hot pink, and a sudden shift into sickening first-person head-bobbing. Yes, this appears to be a legitimate thecatamites. But I can see why you would be sceptical. There’s fun, thematic music in the trailer, as opposed to warbling avant-garde terror noise, and even a semi-concrete release date. The unwelcome and slow professionalisation of Harmony Zone Corporation continues to corrupt the creator and must be stopped.

Here you will be “navigating flat planes of exciting content” to the music of New Vaders, a musical force of unknown strength and origin who have been known to collaborate with the wayward Gillmurphy.

10 Beautiful Postcards is due out in “mid-2019”. We await its release with all the trepidation we have learned to cultivate in these uncertain times.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Destiny 2's final Black Armory Forge opened early after puzzle stumped players

2

Fortnite health and shields: healing item tips, how to heal yourself

Fortnite weekly challenges: Season 7 challenges, how to complete battle pass challenges

Fortnite building and editing guide - winning build battles, advanced editing tips, 1x1s, 90s, Ramp Rushes, and more

A deadly dance of architectural prowess

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Destiny 2's final Black Armory Forge opened early after puzzle stumped players

2

10 Beautiful Postcards is some new craic from thecatamites

Fortnite health and shields: healing item tips, how to heal yourself

Fortnite weekly challenges: Season 7 challenges, how to complete battle pass challenges