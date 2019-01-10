The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Bungie split with Activision to self-publish Destiny series

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

10th January 2019 / 10:12PM

After a little over eight years, Bungie are to split from publisher Activision and take the Destiny series of online shooters with them. Bungie say that this includes transferring full publishing rights back to themselves. Whether this means anything for players purchasing and launching the game via Battle.net is yet unknown, but they state in their announcement that “Bungie and Activision are both committed to making sure the handoff is as seamless as possible”.  For players right now this means very little, but I’m curious to see if this leads to any change in Destiny 2’s business model.

While merely conjecture, I suspect the decision to go self-published is supported in part by the hundred million dollars that Chinese publisher NetEase poured into the studio last year. As VG247 reported here, Bungie planned to use the money at the time to self-publish new titles, but it seems that all things Destiny may fall under that umbrella too. Interestingly, Bungie signed a ten year publishing agreement with Activision just under nine years ago, as Gamesindustry.biz noted here. Perhaps Activision were the ones to cut things off early, after stating that Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion had been “not performing as well as we’d like”, as covered by USGamer here.

The final, secret Forge contained the publishing rights, obviously.

Whether this marks the beginning of the end of Destiny or a fresh start is all up to Bungie now. In their announcement, they promise more seasonal events as planned, as well as “surprising our community with some exciting announcements about what lies beyond”. It’ll all very vague and corporate so far, but I’d like to see them take a step away from Activision’s pricing scheme, which currently mirrors Call Of Duty a bit much for my tastes (and wallet). Much as I enjoyed Destiny 2 at launch, £35 for an expansion significantly smaller than the main game and another £30 on top of that for a season pass of entirely unknown content and events is a tough sell for me.

Destiny 2, the Forsaken expansion and season pass are still sold and distributed on the Activision-owned Battle.net, but we’ll update if anything suddenly changes.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

You can pre-load Destiny 2 now, if you’re into that

12

Destiny 2 shows off 4K shootbangs ahead of PC beta

11

Destiny 2's new trailer, plus everything we know so far

35

Destiny 2 will be shown off tomorrow in livestream

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Blast Zone! Tournament is basically Bomberman and free for keepsies on Steam

Bungie split with Activision to self-publish Destiny series

6

Marble Marcher is what happens when Monkey Ball meets math

6

HP’s BFGD is now called the Omen X Emperium and it’s coming in February

But you don't want to know how much it costs...

5