The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

New Elder Scrolls Online expansion brings back the dragons (and also cats)

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

10th January 2019 / 3:49PM

The Elder Scrolls Online is both an attempt to further the Elder Scrolls formula into something more dynamic and living, and a game that often seems dependent on nostalgia for its continued existence. 2017’s Morrowind expansion took us back to Elder Scrolls’ finest hour, last year’s Summerset was our first return to a land not seen since Arena, the original Scrolls game, and next, here be dragons. Again. And also many, many cat-people.

Pictured above is a photo of my cat wearing a promotional Skyrim hat in 2012. On brand, yeah?

While Bethesda haven’t openly stated what the new expansion is just yet, they’ve been merrily hashtagging the phrase #seasonofthedragon for the past couple of days, along with a bit of lizardy boxart and, well, the whole thing got leaked by someone else anyway.

Dataminers dug up assorted references to and assets from an expansion called Elsweyr, which Scrollsgonks will recognise as the land of fan-favourite TES race, the feline Khajiit. Yep, we’re off to meet Top Cat and the gang.

Which is an enormous piece of fan service in its own right, but to really sweeten the deal, we’re getting dragons too. While The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim concerned the return of dragons to Tamriel after hundreds of years away, ESO has the advantage of being set a millennia before Skyrim. Thus, big scaly Bob’s your uncle.

Here’s the summary of the whole shebang, as dug up by datamining fans:

“Venture to the land of the Khajiit in The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr, our newest chapter, an epic story in an all-new zone. Face dread creatures from the past—Dragons!—and discover the dark skills of a new character class, the Necromancer, as you join with new friends and old enemies to save Elsweyr from war and devastation.

“ESO reaches new heights of storytelling with a war against the Dragons that unfolds and builds over four quarterly releases to an unexpected climax.”

An unexpected climax is a good thing now?

Bethesda addressed the leak with the cheeky tweet “cat’s out of the bag“, and an announcement that all will be revealed in a livestream next Tuesday, January 15.

They’ve also pushed out a brief trailer for a trailer, confirming that the expansion will indeed be cat-centric:

Expect details and videos and whatnot next week, then.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

Co-founder of RPS. Dungeon Keeper & X-COM 4 Life.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

An impressive MMO/singleplayer RPG balancing act

14

The Elder Scrolls Online wades into Murkmire today with new DLC

12

The Elder Scrolls Online's Wolfhunter DLC is baying for blood next Monday

3

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Worlds Adrift, Lazarus and other MMOs at risk from Unity dispute over SpatialOS

1

Fortnite Storm guide - Storm Eye stages, Safe Zone stats, tips and tricks

Stormchasers rejoice

Fortnite Season 7 Snowfall Challenges: Secret Snowfall locations, how to complete Battle Pass Challenges

PUBG best weapons: damage and weapon stats, including G36C, Skorpion, and more

Stats and Plunkbats