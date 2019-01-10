The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Have You Played... Word Rescue?

What an angry bookworm

Alice Liguori

Video Person

10th January 2019 / 7:00AM

Featured post

Look at this creepy snek dude. This game used to scare the heebie jeebies out of me, but I did have an above average reading and spelling age in Lower School so I guess I ought to give it a special shout out for that reason alone. In Word Rescue you had to… rescue words. It’s still on Steam if you want to up your spelling and reading game.

It was released in 1992 and I have so many memories of the horrible music that played when the Gruzzles appeared. “Who are the Gruzzles?” I hear you cry. Well, they’re the horrible little monsters who can’t read, and don’t want anyone else to read, so have stolen a bunch of words. Playing as a girl or a boy you are taken on a side-scrolling rollercoaster of a game that contains over 300 words, apparently. There are some super creepy maps like dungeons and haunted houses, and your usual towns and factories to explore.

That snake dude is actually a bookworm called Benny. He’s the one who has enlisted you to take down the Gruzzles by pouring… goo… on them…? Not much of this game makes sense anymore but it does hold a place in my heart and would probably still be a pretty good tool for teaching English to young children. I don’t quite remember the upbeat music you can hear in the Let’s Plays but I do remember the horrible sound effect of a Gruzzle appearing. It keeps me up at night sometimes. It may be worse than the crying of the Witch from Left 4 Dead.

Being born in 1993 (a year after this game came out) this is probably one of the first games I ever played. Maybe you played it too, remember it lovingly, or forgot about it completely. Word Rescue was a wonder back in the day. I wonder how it holds up now.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Isotopium: Chernobyl lets you remote-control robots in Ukraine

Steam may have flagged Wandersong and others as 'fake' for months

29

CES 2019: AMD give us a sneak peek of their 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop CPUs

3

Star Trek Online doubles down on Cadet Tilly in Mirror Of Discovery

15

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Isotopium: Chernobyl lets you remote-control robots in Ukraine

Have You Played... Word Rescue?

What an angry bookworm

8

Steam may have flagged Wandersong and others as 'fake' for months

29

CES 2019: AMD give us a sneak peek of their 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop CPUs

3