PUBG best weapons: damage and weapon stats, including G36C, Skorpion, and more

One of the most challenging aspects of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, for new and experienced players alike, is keeping track of the vast array of guns to choose from, how they differ from one another, what attachments you can equip onto each weapon, and whether anything has changed since the last time you played. PUBG features nearly forty guns to choose from, each with specific stats relating to damage, range, recoil, bullet drop, and much more. It’s a hell of a learning curve, no matter whereabouts you find yourself on it.

But that’s where our PUBG weapons guide comes into play! Below, you’ll find a comprehensive overview of every weapon in PUBG, from bogstandard pistols and SMGs to coveted air drop-only weapons like the AWM and the M249, and even map-exclusive variants such as the QBZ and the G36C. You can take a look and find the stats of each weapon, as well as our personal opinions on how the guns perform under different circumstances. You’ll also find a handy table of attachments at the bottom of the page. Aren’t we the best?

PUBG best weapons guide

Understanding how one weapon differs from another in PUBG in terms of their range, handling, damage, and general behaviour – is often the deciding factor in whether you survive the upcoming encounter. But, of course, you’ll also need to be reassessing the situation you’re in, asking questions of yourself such as: how much ammo do I have left? What equipment do my teammates possess? How far into the match am I? Where might the final circle appear?

All these questions should inform your playstyle and the decisions you make. If you’re after some more general tips on PUBG as a whole, take a look at our main PUBG guide. Now, let’s take a look at the weapons!



Note: All weapon stats featured below were taken from this lovely spreadsheet, created and maintained by Reddit user “dak4ttack”. The damage stats refer to damage against no armour/Lvl 1 armour/Lvl 2 armour/Lvl 3 armour/limb.

Shotguns

S12K

Ammo Type: 12 Gauge

Magazine Size: 5 (8 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 198/139/119/89.1/89

Headshot Damage: 297/207.9/178.2/133.7

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.25s/3s

Here’s a shotgun that spends all its time wishing it could be a different kind of gun. The (relatively) large magazine and high firing rate supplied by the S12K’s semi-auto nature make it a more forgiving shotgun than most, and also more suited to taking out groups when compared to the other shotguns; though its range is low even by shotgun standards.

S686

Ammo Type: 12 Gauge

Magazine Size: 2

Body Shot Damage: 216/151/130/97.2/97

Headshot Damage: 324/226.8/194.4/145.8

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.2s/3s

The double-barrelled S686 takes all the traits of the shotgun as a class of weapon, and exaggerates them. Though it can only fire two shells before it needs to be reloaded, you can unleash both shots in a miniscule amount of time, and if you land your shots at close range, your enemy is paste. But miss your shots with this shaky, inaccurate gun, or get caught at medium or long range, and your S686 might as well be a Snickers bar.

S1897

Ammo Type: 12 Gauge

Magazine Size: 5

Body Shot Damage: 216/151/130/97.2/97

Headshot Damage: 324/226.8/194.4/145.8

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.75s/5.8s

The eagle-eyed among you might have noticed that the damage stats of the pump action S1897 are identical to those of the S686. So which do you take? Well, the S1897 gives you 5 shots before reloading, which makes it a lot more forgiving than the blast-and-pray S686; but its downside is a hideous six-second reload time, a much lower fire rate, and the worst range of any gun in PUBG (adding Bullet Loops will bring this reload time down to just over 4 seconds, which is not much better, but might save you if your enemy lacks a killing instinct). These reasons put the S1897 at the bottom of my personal list of shotguns, with the understanding that the others aren’t that much better.

Sawed-off

Ammo Type: 12 Gauge

Magazine Size: 2

Body Shot Damage: 160/112/96/72/72

Headshot Damage: 240/168/144/108

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.25s/4s

In my humble opinion, the Sawed-off is the only shotgun you should take to the end-game without feeling ashamed of yourself. The reason for this is not that it’s particularly effective in the end-game, but that it occupies a pistol slot, rather than a primary weapon slot. Treat the Sawed-Off like a miniature S686 that does less damage but actually boasts a greater effective range than any regular shotgun.

Submachine guns

Vector

Ammo Type: 0.45

Magazine Size: 13 (25 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 34/23.8/20.4/15.3/20

Headshot Damage: 61.2/42.8/36.7/27.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.055s/2.2s

The Vector is a tough SMG to like, mainly due to its awful magazine size without an extended magazine attachment. It has its merits, namely a low recoil and high rate of fire, which allows you to do some pretty decent damage at short to mid-range. But make sure you’re not caught off-guard when your magazine runs out less than a second after you start firing.

Micro Uzi

Ammo Type: 9mm

Magazine Size: 25 (35 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 26/18.2/15.6/11.7/16

Headshot Damage: 46.8/32.8/28.1/21.1

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.048s/3.1s

The Uzi boasts the highest rate of fire of any weapon in PUBG, but due to its poor damage this isn’t quite as exciting as it sounds. Regardless, the Uzi is a decent option in the early- and mid-game, particularly – well, exclusively – in close-quarters combat. Plus, you know, it actually holds enough ammo to kill someone with. Hear that, Vector?

UMP9

Ammo Type: 9mm

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 39/27.3/23.4/17.6/23

Headshot Damage: 70.2/49.1/42.1/31.6

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.092s/3.1s

Don’t be seduced by the firepower of the others; when it comes to SMGs, the majority will agree that the UMP reigns supreme. A slower, calmer, and more measured approach than the others, the UMP has a good clip size and a relatively gentle recoil, particularly when decked out with attachments. The ability to switch between single-shot, burst, and full-auto only adds to its versatility. But what really sets the UMP apart is that it’s a surprisingly accurate gun, even at longer ranges. Any other SMG I’d feel a little conflicted about taking into the final circle, but with the UMP, I feel secure.

Tommy Gun

Ammo Type: 0.45

Magazine Size: 30 (50 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 40/28/24/18/24

Headshot Damage: 72/50.4/43.2/32.4

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.086s/3.45s

Damage is the claim to fame of the Tommy Gun, with surprisingly good flat damage stats and a decent clip size that can be extended beyond any other SMG. However, the lack of a sight attachment severely limits its effective range, and its recoil is a bucking bronco compared to the UMP, preventing the Tommy Gun from being an ideal choice heading into the mid- and late-game.



Assault Rifles

AKM

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 49/34.3/29.4/22.1/22

Headshot Damage: 115.2/81/69/51.8

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.1s/3.22s

The AKM has always been a fearsome weapon at every stage of a match, boasting the joint-highest damage per hit of all the assault rifles. Discounting damage drop-off, 2 headshots or 5 body shots will kill someone clad in Level 3 armour. However, it’s a tricky AR to master, due to its heavy recoil and bullet drop. Best advice is to spend time in PUBG’s training mode getting used to the AKM before laying claim to it each match.

Aug A3

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 43/30.1/25.8/19.4/19

Headshot Damage: 101.1/71/61/45.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.086s/3.67s

This air drop-exclusive assault rifle is a real beauty. The Aug packs a punch and handles very easily compared to a weapon such as the AKM. Its only drawback is that it takes a long time to reload compared to some of its contemporaries. All in all, a powerful and forgiving rifle which feels great to use – particularly when equipped with a suppressor.

Beryl M762

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 47/32.9/28.2/21.2/21

Headshot Damage: 110.5/77/66/49.7

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.086s/2.9s

The Beryl is easily forgotten compared to more staple assault rifles, such as the AKM, M416, or SCAR-L. But the Beryl’s DPS beats out all of them, thanks mainly to its excellent combination of base damage and rate of fire. The catch? A horrible amount of recoil, which means in reality you’re more likely to die to any of the previously mentioned ARs than you are to the Beryl. If you’re intent on using this beast, at least attach a foregrip and compensator to allow at least some of your bullets to hit at mid- to long-range.

G36C

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 43/30.1/25.8/19.4/19

Headshot Damage: 101.1/71/61/45.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.086s/3.8s

Native to PUBG’s latest map, Vikendi (see our PUBG Vikendi guide for further details), the G36C replaces the SCAR-L on Vikendi, and possesses pretty much all the same stats, except for a nifty fire rate upgrade that puts it on the same level as our friend the M416. However, to counteract this, a whole second has been added to its reload time, so you’ll basically need to end the fight before you need to reload. And that might be more difficult than you think, because the G36C is not as tameable as the SCAR-L or the M416, with a recoil that many players agree is difficult to get to grips with.

Groza

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 49/34.3/29.4/22.1/22

Headshot Damage: 115.2/81/69/51.8

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.08s/3s

Ahh, the Groza. If you just heard a terrifying droning sound in the distance and you’re not sure what it was, it was probably a Groza. This air drop-exclusive shredder hits with the power of an AKM, but its rate of fire is top of the line, even beating out half the SMGs listed above. It takes some getting used to, and it’s best not used as a long-range weapon, but if you’re lucky enough to come across a Groza, there aren’t many reasons I can think of not to take it.

M416

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 43/30.1/25.8/19.4/19

Headshot Damage: 101.1/71/61/45.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.086s/2.73s

Arguably the quintessential assault rifle, The M416 has decent overall stats which can be boosted to excellence with a full array of attachments, though of course don’t expect that to happen in every game. When compared to the AKM, the M416 deals less damage but fires faster and handles better. But forget that. The real reason to love the M416 is that it has the lowest reload time of any assault rifle in PUBG. We all know that reloading during a firefight is tantamount to pressing the “kill me now” key on your keyboard, whether you’re behind cover or not. So I find it’s best to limit this as much as possible.

M16A4

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 43/30.1/25.8/19.4/19

Headshot Damage: 101.1/71/61/45.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.1s/2.86s

The M16A4 is a very counterintuitive weapon in its current state. On paper it is near-identical to the M416, with the main difference that the M16A4 is a burst- or single-shot-only weapon. But here’s the thing: never use the burst mode. You can spam-click in single-shot mode and reach the same rate of fire as the burst mode, without having to wait for the cooldown after every third shot. So basically it’s an M416 with fewer attachments slots, and you have to give yourself an RSI in order to use it properly. I’m not a fan, but there’s no denying in skilled hands the M16A4 is a powerful close- to mid-range rifle.

MK47 Mutant

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 20 (30 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 49/34.3/29.4/22.1/22

Headshot Damage: 115.2/81/69/51.8

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.1s/3.37s

The Mutant is an interesting addition to PUBG’s AR roster, matching the AKM in damage output but firing only in two-shot bursts. This immediately turns many players off the Mutant, but the two-shot burst makes it much easier to control than the M16A4, and ideal for tapping enemies at mid- to long-range. Attach a vertical foregrip and compensator to this thing and it’ll shine like you never would have expected. This is a burst AR for people who, like me, don’t like burst ARs.

QBZ95

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 43/30.1/25.8/19.4/19

Headshot Damage: 101.1/71/61/45.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.092s/3.66s

The QBZ95 is exclusive to Sanhok, and replaces the SCAR-L there. I won’t spend much time talking about this weapon, because it is almost perfectly identical to the SCAR-L, the only substantial differences being that the QBZ95 has a very slightly higher rate of fire and a significantly longer reload time.

SCAR-L

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 30 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 43/30.1/25.8/19.4/19

Headshot Damage: 101.1/71/61/45.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.096s/2.86s

The poor man’s M416 is still a pretty decent assault rifle. The SCAR-L is often maligned for being just slightly worse than the M416 in pretty much every single way (minus the base damage, which is identical), but this aside, it’s a solid, controllable gun which can easily become a game-ender once upgraded with attachments such as a 4x scope, compensator, foregrip, and maybe an extended quickdraw mag. Don’t worry, SCAR-L; we still love you.

Light machine guns

DP-28

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 47

Body Shot Damage: 51/35.7/30.6/23/31

Headshot Damage: 117.3/82.11/70.38/52.8

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.109s/5.5s

If the AKM were an LMG, it would be the DP-28 (aren’t abbreviations the best?). Slow to fire, but hits like a truck. Hard to control, but takes forever to reload. Oh wait, those were two negatives. Yeah, I’m not a huge fan of the DP-28. But you can certainly still shred with it at mid- to close-range. Bear in mind, however, that the DP-28 takes no attachments except a select few scopes. So what you see is what you get with the pizza-gun.

M249

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 100

Body Shot Damage: 45/31.5/27/20.3/20

Headshot Damage: 103.5/72.45/62.1/46.6

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.075s/8.2s

Joining the Groza in the ranks of air drop-only shredders, the M249 earns its reputation in two ways: an insane rate of fire, and a bonkers clip size. Nobody’s going to dare get into a DPS fight with you when you’re holding the M249. However, if you click reload before you truly wanted to, you’re dead, thanks to the gun’s downright diabolical eight-second reload time. But with 100 shots, who needs reloads? Just make sure you have a good backup weapon to compliment the M249, and you’re good to go.

DMRs

VSS Vintorez

Ammo Type: 9mm

Magazine Size: 10 (20 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 43/30.1/25.8/19.4/19

Headshot Damage: 96.35/67.45/57.81/43.36

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.086s/2.9s

My friends and I used to call the VSS the “paintball gun” due to its dismayingly low damage stats for a DMR, and its very low bullet speed (exactly a third of the Mini-14’s bullet speed). Its plus sides include a built-in suppressor and scope, which you can use to take shots at a longer range once you’ve learnt how. But you should abandon the VSS the moment you find pretty much any other DMR or sniper rifle.

Mini-14

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 20 (30 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 48/33.8/29/21.7/22

Headshot Damage: 108.1/75.67/64.86/48.65

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.1s/3.6s

Minimal bullet drop, a good clip size, and fairly simple to master. The Mini-14’s low damage (hovering between the VSS and the SKS) means people generally prefer to use other DMRs given the choice, but it’s still a solid, reliable choice at any stage of a match.

SKS

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 10 (20 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 56/39/33.4/25/25

Headshot Damage: 124.55/87.185/74.73/56.05

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.1s/2.9s

The SKS is the Mini-14’s brusque, no-nonsense older sibling. Lower clip size and higher recoil, but a significant step up in damage and a lower reload time. The SKS used to be my go-to DMR, until they came out with…

SLR

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 10 (20 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 61/42.6/36.5/27.4/28

Headshot Damage: 136.3/95.41/81.78/61.34

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.1s/3.68s

The SLR is the SKS’s belligerent uncle. Higher recoil and a longer reload time again, but the highest damage of any non-air drop DMR. If you can control it and use it well under pressure, the DLR can end a lot of fights before they begin.

MK14 EB

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 10 (20 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 64/44.8/38.4/28.8/29

Headshot Damage: 143.35/100.35/86/64.51

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.09s/3.68s

This air drop-only DMR is actually very similar to the SLR – so much so, in fact, that I do sometimes wonder why one is confined to airdrops and the other is not. I guess you could say the MK14 is the SKS’s equally belligerent aunt. Massive damage for a DMR, high recoil, high reload time, and the unique ability to go full-auto when needed and deliver a cluster-truck of damage at close-range with all the eloquence of a rhinoceros on stilts.

QBU

Ammo Type: 5.56

Magazine Size: 10 (20 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 50/35.3/30.2/22.7/23

Headshot Damage: 112.8/78.96/67.68/50.76

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.1s/3s

The QBU replaces the Mini-14 on Sanhok, and can’t be found on any other map. A lower clip size than the Mini-14, but a smidge more damage and a slightly lower reload time. The main benefit of the QBU, however, is its bipod mode, which all but eliminates recoil while you’re prone.

Sniper Rifles

AWM

Ammo Type: 0.300

Magazine Size: 5 (7 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 132/92.4/79.2/59.4/57

Headshot Damage: 300/210/180/135

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 1.85s/4.6s

The only rifle that can one-shot kill through a Level 3 helmet, the AWM is an air drop-exclusive that excels at uber-range. All its other stats are built to counterbalance the AWM’s monumental damage; high reload time, low fire rate, unique ammunition only found in air drops… But seriously, who’s not gonna pick up an AWM when they get the chance?

M24

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 5 (7 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 87/60.8/52.1/39.1/38

Headshot Damage: 197.5/138.25/118.5/88.88

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 1.8s/4.2s

The M24 used to be an air drop-only item until they made it world-spawnable back in May 2018, making it one of the strongest non-air drop weapons in the game. Stronger than a Kar98k, with a slightly faster rate of fire and higher muzzle velocity, too. The only reason to take a Kar98k over an M24 is if, like the rest of PUBG’s playerbase, you have a great deal of experience with the former and find it harder to hit shots with the latter.

Kar98K

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 5

Body Shot Damage: 83/57.8/49.5/37.1/36

Headshot Damage: 187.5/131.25/112.5/84.38

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 1.9s/4s

The Kar98k, while outclassed in every way by the M24 and the AWM, should still command a great deal of respect and fear. A low rate of fire, high reload time, and small and un-upgradeable magazine size are all balanced out by extreme damage and the fact that everyone’s had so much experience with the Kar98k by now, so you just know they’re gonna land those headshots.

Winchester Model 1894

Ammo Type: 0.45

Magazine Size: 8

Body Shot Damage: 73/50.8/43.6/32.7/31

Headshot Damage: 165/115.5/99/74.25

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.6s/4s

I’m almost positive the Winchester is a Crossbow in disguise, trying to earn a bit more respect. Lack of attachment options, the lowest damage of any sniper rifle, and the same reload time as a Kar98k. The Winchester is only useful early- to mid-game, and should be abandoned as soon as you find another sniper rifle or DMR.

Miscellaneous weapons

Crossbow

Ammo Type: Bolt

Magazine Size: 1

Body Shot Damage: 105/73.5/63/47.3/47.3

Headshot Damage: 241.5/169.1/145/109

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 3.8s/3.55s

Death by crossbow is responsible for a great many rage-quits, I’m sure, but that alone won’t save it from being a ludicrously impractical weapon used only when nothing else is available. Huge “bullet” drop and a disgusting amount of time between shots is not ameliorated enough by its decent damage and natural stealth.

Pistols

P18C

Ammo Type: 9mm

Magazine Size: 17 (25 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 23/16.1/13.8/10.4/12

Headshot Damage: 46/32.2/27.6/20.7

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.06s/2s

Pistols are almost universally useless once you get past the early-game, but the P18C actually does a pretty decent job of masquerading as an SMG, with a full-auto mode that makes up for its low damage and actually boasts the highest DPS of any pistol.

P1911

Ammo Type: 0.45

Magazine Size: 7 (12 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 41/28.7/24.6/18.5/21

Headshot Damage: 82/57.4/49.2/36.9

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.11s/2.1s

The P1911 packs a hefty punch for a pistol, but with only seven shots you’ll have to make sure they all count, particularly when up against an armoured assailant. Nevertheless, this is more than capable of seeing you through a few early-game encounters, and may even occasionally see you through some intense late-game close-quarters fights where you somehow both miss all your shots with your primary weapons.

P92

Ammo Type: 9mm

Magazine Size: 15 (20 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 35/24.5/21/15.8/18

Headshot Damage: 70/49/42/31.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.135s/2s

A very uninteresting but still decent pistol, the P92 features average damage, average reload speed, average everything, really. A good backup for when you run out of bullets for everything else, which is really what pistols are for.

R1895

Ammo Type: 7.62

Magazine Size: 7

Body Shot Damage: 55/38.5/33/24.8/28

Headshot Damage: 110/77/66/49.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.4s/7.5s

The R1895 packs more of a punch than any other secondary slot weapon (minus the Sawed-Off, of course), but a slow fire rate and a slowwwwww reload speed make it hard to justify keeping over any of the other pistols.

R45

Ammo Type: 0.45

Magazine Size: 7

Body Shot Damage: 55/38.5/33/24.8/28

Headshot Damage: 110/77/66/49.5

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.25s/3.2s

Miramar has it lucky, because the R45 replaces the R1895 there, and improves upon it in many ways. Same damage, but half the reload time, twice the fire rate, and easier to control in general.

Skorpion

Ammo Type: 9mm

Magazine Size: 20 (40 with Extended Mag)

Body Shot Damage: 22/15.4/13.2/9.9/11

Headshot Damage: 44/30.8/26.4/19.8

Fire Rate/Reload Time: 0.07s/3.08s

The newest of the pistols and finally a rival of the P18C for best full-auto pistol, the Skorpion sadly does not come out on top. Its major selling point is a large clip size, and a large number of attachment slots to help control its recoil, but everything else – damage, fire rate, reload speed – is a little worse than the P18C, making it an unsatisfying weapon to use in my experience.

Melee weapons

Melee weapons aren’t worth talking about at length, because they’re all near-identical in function and damage. The one exception is the pan, which for some bizarre reason deals more damage than any other melee weapon; and what’s more, while “holstered” it exhibits the unique ability to deflect all shots which collide with it, doing a masterful job of protecting your backside while you fight. So the pan is the clear winner, followed by every other melee weapon, and finally your fists taking up the rear. Yes, I heard it. No, I’m not changing it.

PUBG Attachments

Before we go, here’s a quick rundown on which attachments you can equip to which weapon. Of course, as with the rest of this guide, this is all subject to change, and since there’s a lot of them, I recommend searching for the attachment type of choice (Muzzle, Magazines, Stocks, etc.) using the search bar just above the table to view all the attachments of that type. Or you can hit the previous/next buttons just below the table to cycle through all the attachments on offer.

Attachment Type of Attachment Weapons it can be attached to Half Grip Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, KRISS Vector, QBZ95, Mk47, Skorpion Angled Foregrip (AR, SMG, DMR) Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, Beryl M762‎‎, Mk47, G36C Vertical Foregrip (AR, SMG, DMR) Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, KRISS Vector, SKS, Tommy Gun, AUG A3, QBZ95, Mk47, Skorpion, G36C Laser Sight Lower Rail P18C, P1911, P92, R45, UMP9, Vector, AUG A3, Beryl M762, M416, Mk47 Mutant, QBZ, SCAR-L, SKS, Skorpion, G36C Light Grip Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, KRISS Vector, QBZ95, Beryl M762, Mk47, Skorpion, G36C Thumb Grip Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, QBZ95, Mk47 Quiver for Crossbow Lower Rail Crossbow Extended QuickDraw Mag (SMG) Magazines Micro UZI, UMP9, KRISS Vector, Tommy Gun Extended QuickDraw Mag (DMR, SR) Magazines M24, AWM, SKS, VSS, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU QuickDraw Mag (AR, DMR, S12K) Magazines AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C Extended QuickDraw Mag (AR, DMR, S12K) Magazines AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C Extended Mag (SMG) Magazines Micro UZI, UMP9, KRISS Vector, Tommy Gun Extended Mag (Handgun) Magazines P1911, P18C, P92, Skorpion Extended QuickDraw Mag (Handgun) Magazines P1911, P92, P18C QuickDraw Mag (DMR, SR) Magazines M24, AWM, SKS, VSS, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14‎, SLR, QBU QuickDraw Mag (Handgun) Magazines P1911, P92, P18C QuickDraw Mag (SMG) Magazines Micro UZI, UMP9, KRISS Vector, Tommy Gun Extended Mag (DMR, SR) Magazines M24, AWM, SKS, VSS, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14‎, SLR, QBU Extended Mag (AR, DMR, S12K) Magazines AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C Suppressor (Handgun) Muzzle P1911, P92, R1895, P18C, Skorpion Choke (SG) Muzzle Sawed-off, S1897, S686 Flash Hider (DMR, SR) Muzzle M24, AWM, SKS, Kar98k, Mk14 EBR, Mini 14, SLR, QBU Flash Hider (SMG) Muzzle Micro UZI, UMP9, Vector Duckbill (SG) Muzzle S1897, S12K Suppressor (SMG) Muzzle Micro UZI, UMP9, Tommy Gun, Vector Suppressor (DMR, SR) Muzzle M24, AWM, SKS, Kar98k, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU Compensator (AR, DMR, S12K) Muzzle AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C Suppressor (AR, DMR, S12K) Muzzle AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C Compensator DMR, SR) Muzzle M24, AWM, SKS, Kar98k, Mk14 EBR, Mini 14, SLR, QBU Compensator (SMG) Muzzle Micro UZI, UMP9, Vector Flash Hider (AR, DMR, S12K) Muzzle AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L S12K, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, G36C Bullet Loops (S1897, S686) Stocks S1897, S686 Bullet Loops for Snipers Stocks Kar98k, Winchester 1894 Cheek Pad (DMR, SR) Stocks M24, AWM, Kar98k, SKS, VSS, Mk14 EBR, SLR Stock (Micro UZI) Stocks Micro UZI Tactical Stock (M416, Vector) Stocks M416, Vector Dot Sight (Crossbow) Upper Rail Crossbow 15x PM II Scope Upper Rail SKS, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU 2x Aimpoint Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, KRISS Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C 3x Backlit Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, KRISS Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C 4x ACOG Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, KRISS Vector, Groza, SKS, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, Crossbow, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C Red Dot Sight Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, SKS, Crossbow, KRISS Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Glock, P1911, P92, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, R45, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, Skorpion, G36C 8x CQBSS Scope Upper Rail SKS, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU Holographic Sight Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Crossbow, KRISS Vector, OTs-14 Groza, SKS, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C 6x Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, KRISS Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47, G36C

Well now, that’s about all we have on each of the weapons currently in PUBG. If you’d like to learn more about how to start a match well and find the guns you’re looking for, hop on over to any of our map guides. We have one for the first map in our PUBG Erangel guide, the PUBG Miramar guide for the biggest map, PUBG Sanhok for the smallest map, and PUBG Vikendi for the latest and chilliest of PUBG’s locales.