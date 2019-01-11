The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 explains its three grand campaigns

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

11th January 2019 / 9:41PM

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is almost here – due on January 24th – and the space-naval strategy sequel looks to be a tad bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor. In the very seriously narrated info-dump trailer below (it sounds like the man is speaking in ALL CAPS ALL THE TIME), it lays out what its new single-player side entails. While there are twelve playable factions, the story side of the game contains just three campaigns – Imperial, Necron & Tyranid – though each has their own distinct systems and even narrative style. Take a look at the shape of ships to come below.

While the campaign in the original Armada felt a little threadbare, it feels like developers Tindalos Interactive are diving a lot deeper on both the grand strategy and narrative aspects here. Playing as the Imperium gives you access to Space Marine, Imperial Navy and Adeptus Mechanicus factions under one umbrella. Their campaign sounds the most traditional – expand, build, defend. As the game it set in a new ‘end of the 41st millennium’ era, and all manner of horribleness is pouring out of the Eye Of Terror, diplomacy seems a secondary concern to building a lot of overbearingly goth ships.

The Necron campaign sounds less building-focused. Instead, they’re trying to use what ships they have to push deeper into enemy territory to unearth more lost relics and facilities left behind in eras past. Strategic, pointed expansion. The third campaign looks the simplest and most cathartic – the Tyranids are an all-consuming swarm. You eat planets, convert them into more ships, then prime your next stop with vanguard forces before sending in your bigger ships. Repeat until everything’s eaten. I’ve always liked playing swarm-style factions in strategy games, so long as they don’t require too much micromanagement.

Interestingly, the Tyranid’s mindless consumption will be reflected in how the campaign is presented. While the Imperial and Necron campaigns have traditional narration and exposition, the Tyranid story is told from the perspective of their victims. While the trailer doesn’t go into great detail on it, it does appear that the strategic layer of the game is far more complicated than before. Not quite a full-fledged 4X strategy game, but seemingly more involved than before. While perhaps not quite as sprawling in its ambition as Total War: Warhammer, it’s looking like a much-expanded sequel to a flawed but atmospheric game.

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 sets sail on January 24th. You can find it here on Steam and Humble for £31.49/€35.99/$35.99, and an extra 15% early discount for those with the first game. It’s published by Focus Home Interactive.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Battlefleet Gothic - Armada

Imperial

68

Sequels for the sequel throne! Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 bringing more WH40K spaceship RTS action

21

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Opening Tau Beta Tomorrow

16

Space Marines Invade Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Today

11

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 explains its three grand campaigns

PC Building Simulator leaves early access January 29th

CES 2019: Dell's stuck a Core i9 desktop CPU in their new Alienware Area-51m laptop

CES 2019: I take it back, the Asus ROG Mothership is the maddest gaming laptop I've ever seen

Beam me up, Asus

2