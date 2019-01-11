The Foxer
The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s missing vowels foxer:
1. LXN DRBNLL alexandre benalla (Gothnak)
2. ML LRPRB mueller probe (Dr. Breen)
3. CHRS TML LRRD christie miller road (ylla)
4. DSC NTNTL MB descent into limbo (Dr. Breen)
5. VDTTPL CVR viadotto polcevera (chuckieegg)
6. L LN DNN lulu and nana (chuckieegg)
7. TLS TRMCHT telstar mechta (ylla)
8. GR TPCF CGRBGPT CH great pacific garbage patch (Stugle)
9. CTZNJR NLSM citizen journalism (Stugle)
10. YN YKP yany kapu
11. MGRN TCRVN migrant caravan (Gothnak)
12. FL CNHVY falcon heavy (Dr. Breen)
13. VCHSRVD DHNPRBH vichai srivaddhanaprabha (Stugle, chuckieegg)
14. SD NTHR HN sudan the rhino (Gothnak)
15. NTTC TT nott cott (chuckieegg)
16. THT GRS QD the tiger squad (Gothnak, Stugle)
17. DM douma (chuckieegg)
18. WK NDFRVR wakanda forever (Dr. Breen)
19. CM PFR camp fire (Gothnak, Stugle)
20. THRTN THDCTR thirteenth doctor (Gothnak)
21. MR CHF RRL VS march for our lives (Gothnak)
22. DHY NRST RK dahyan air strike (Dr. Breen)
23. NKKR KT anak Krakatau (chuckieegg)
24. TH MLN GNN GNN tham luang nang non (Dr. Breen)
25. RMSTCCNT NRY armistice centenary (Gothnak)
26. MGV N maga van
27. RHNG YRFGS rohingya refugees (Rorschach617, Gothnak)
28. FLLDS CLSR full disclosure (Gothnak)
29. BLN GGBLLS balangiga bells (chuckieegg)
30. N VTR HRD RNGY FRD neve te aroha ardern gayford