Epic Games Store brings refund policy in line with Steam's

The Epic Games Store has updated its refund policy. Now, just like on Steam, you can return a game for any reason within 14 days of purchase, providing you’ve played it for less than two hours in total.

As well as updating the terms on their site, Epic’s director of publishing strategy Sergey Galyonkin (who you might know better as ‘that guy behind SteamSpy’) tweeted the announcement, where he also shed some light on a few of the store’s other frequently asked questions.

Firstly, there’s the fact that you’ll still have to open a support ticket with Epic in order to get a refund, though Galyonkin says that “the team is working on the self-service solution.”

They’re also apparently working on adding local pricing for all of the 130 countries that can access the store. Currently, most users see prices in US dollars “because adding regional currencies will take time,” though buying using a local payment option will do the conversion for you. (On the other hand, the UK is one of the places where the price does already display in our own lovely pounds and pence sterling.)

And given that, for developers, one of Epic’s main attractions over their competitors is a 12% revenue cut (as opposed to, say, Steam’s 30% for all but the biggest releases), it’s perhaps not surprising that some are wondering when they’ll be able to get their games on the platform. Though anyone can fill in the submission form on Epic’s website, Galyonkin explained that the store’s expansion is a “gradual process,” and that there won’t be “a grand ‘now open for everyone’ event.”

He also says that user reviews will be added to the store in the future, but only for developers who opt-in to allowing them. “Plus we want to have a solution against review-bombing,” he writes, though he doesn’t yet give any details as to what that solution might be.

Full details of Epic’s returns policy can be found on their website. Downloading the store will also currently allow you to nab the excellent What Remains of Edith Finch for free, no refunds required.