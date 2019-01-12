What are we all playing this weekend?

Happy Easter, everyone! No sooner is the tinsel down than the Easter eggs are out. Friends, this year I have a hot tip to improve your spring festivities: get Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Eggs. Cadbury Creme Eggs can do one, the sickly slops. Reese’s eggs have a nutty joy and, for reasons I cannot fathom, give a gentle burn to the back of the throat. Yeah they’re sugary, but what do you think fondant is? I know Reese’s Eggs are in Tesco, not sure about anywhere else. Hot tip.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec
My daughter Connie’s been on a massive Pokémon bender lately, so the only thing I’ll get a chance to play this weekend is Let’s Go Pikachu on the Switch. It is a point of bonding, in a way – my distant memories of mid-90s Gameboy poke them on games mean I can namecheck half of the wee beasties in this latest one on sight, which makes her think I’m some kind of god.
Alice Bee
Alice L
I still have Celeste, Return Of The Obra Dinn, and The Hex to finish off, and I have Shadow Of The Tomb Raider downloaded, all ready to start, so guess what I’ll be playing this weekend? That’s right, The Sims 4. Why am I like this? Couldn’t say. But I’m enjoying playing around with game-changing mods and I’m hooked. It’s alright, the obsession only lasts for a couple of weeks and then I won’t touch it again unless I have to (for work) or for another three months or so. Trash Alice. Traliceh.
Alice O
After a fortnight marooned on dry land while waiting for a tattoo to heal, hot damn I am excited to get back in the sea this weekend.
Beyond that, ah, well, you know me, always have some chore or another to complete in Destiny 2. It is nice to be at the level cap and get to focus on gear that best suits my playstyle rather than just anything that boosted my level, but I suppose that’s me relishing grinding for minute improvements and optimisations? Okay, cool. Though at this point, unless I’m playing PvP or serious PvE, Destiny is largely a thing to keep my hands busy while listening to the radio and podcasts. Idle hands are the devil’s playthings. That may not sound like praise but I like it, okay. Very curious to see what happens as Bungie escape Activision.
Brendan
I’ll be doing spinflops and 360 muck-slams in skateboarding simulator Skater XL, a demo-sized early access board ’em up I discovered on Steam while waiting for Christmas potatoes. So far, it’s a tiny thing, a small concrete arena of low rails to stompgrind and steps to hyper-ollie. But the board controls sweetly and your skateboarder falls like a magic mannequin suddenly robbed of life essence. Definitely worth an idle hour or two.
Dave
After a week of trying to figure out this Fortnite thing that all the ‘cool kids’ are playing these days, I think I need a palette cleanser. I’ve still got time before some of the big games of 2019 begin to come out, so it’ll probably be a nice chilled time either with my annual Streets Of Rage 2 playthrough or some fighting games – most likely Mortal Kombat X.
Graham
I’ve still got more Sunset Overdrive left to tuck into. Matthew informs me the DLC features a boss fight against Insomniac’s community manager, so that’s clearly going to be the highlight of the weekend.
This will also be the weekend where I actually play Return Of The Obra Dinn. For realises this time.
Matthew
I’ve been playing Resident Evil 2 (the original) and battling with those terrible rotate-o-move controls. It’s still a wonderfully brisk action romp, though, charging from besieged streets to giant alligators to secret labs in five hours. Perfect for a Saturday afternoon.
Ollie
I’m in the mood for a chill weekend of balancing resources and leading unwitting colonists to ridiculous deaths. I think a heady double-dose of suffering simulators Oxygen Not Included and They Are Billions should fit the bill nicely.