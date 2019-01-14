The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Dota Auto Chess is like Football Manager with wizards

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

14th January 2019 / 11:22AM

People have been making weird and wonderful custom Dota 2 games for years. With so much good stuff coming from outside the dota-sphere, that’s easy to forget – but not when a possible bug convinces the internet you’ve got more players than Grand Theft Auto V.

That seems have happened with Dota Auto Chess, a custom game where you pit teams of increasingly powerful wizards against seven opponents. Even with that bug in mind, it’s still throbbing with players – popularity made me notice it, but quality kept me playing. For half a game, at least, until I got crushed by the people who knew what they were doing.

Here’s the case for those player numbers being bugged, though I’m less interested in that than I am in whether the game is actually any good. Have a gander at the Steam page if you feel the same way, though note that the translation from Chinese is a little hard to parse.

First of all, forget about the chess thing – the only real point of comparison is they they both have pieces and boards. You build a team of heroes, whack them on the board, then leave them to get on with the actual whacking by themselves. They all have abilities and synergies, with the aim being to build a balanced team a la Dota 2 itself. Unlike Dota 2 itself, those heroes level up by fusing into bigger and better units.

I made a massive Axe, for instance, and ran away with my first two minute-long matches. Then the people who knew how to build better team comps started doing that, and I didn’t win a single other round. Every loss cuts away at your health pool, and the game continues until only one player remains.

It’s one of those games that filters great complexity through condensed decisions. Recruitment money is in short supply, so do you spaff that early on new units, or gamble on a redraw that might let you upgrade your existing ones? You need to constantly evaluate whether its worth retiring a hero in favour of flesh blood, and balance your short term needs with the long game. I’ve never played anything quite like it.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Artifact

It's very card

38

How to watch Dota 2

Top tips for watching pro esports

26

Dote Night: First Impressions, First Heroes

Getting to know you

39

How To Play Games And Chat With The RPS Community

PC Gaming Together Since 1873

26

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dota Auto Chess is like Football Manager with wizards

1

Unknown Pleasures: The Last Gasp of 2018

The best Steam games you missed over Christmas

Fallout 76 server status: maintenance schedule, patch notes, when is Fallout 76 offline?

Have you played… They Are Billions?

Age of Empires meets That Ant Colony In Your Garden

4