The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges: Week 6

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Resident Evil 2 demo timer can be reset with computer wizardry

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th January 2019 / 4:55PM

If you fancy playing the Resident Evil 2 remake’s demo past its 30-minute deadline, good news: canny corpsegnawers have figured out how to reset the timer. It’s a little fiddly but if you want to amble around the Raccoon Police Department HQ for longer, exploring or puzzling or popping heads, that is now an option. While the demo is still due to expire at the end of January, this is one arbitrary timer evaded. I’ll leave you to untangle the ethical issues of breaking software rules to become a cop to shoot cops who are eating cops.

Released on Friday night, the RE2 ‘1-Shot’ demo pitches its timer as a bonus somehow, a thrilling half-hour limit restricting Leon S. Kennedy’s visit to RCPD. Which is a shame, because it’s nice to wander and coo at stuff, muttering “Ooh doesn’t this look fancier than it did 21 years ago? Wait, 21 years? Oh my god. How old am I? Where did it all go?”

Or youngsters might enjoy taking half an hour to enjoy laughing at how old all the in-game technology looks. You’ll be old one day too, you know, and people will laugh at you and your Bebo too.

You can find the demo on Steam. It’s a 7.2GB download which, considering the two timers, is a lot for folks with slower connections or data limits.

To get round the demo’s timer, the video below from “CursedToast” demonstrates, you’ll need to fiddle with some files and use the Steam Achievement Manager. This prrrobably shouldn’t get you banned or owt? You might want to sacrifice a second account to it, just in case.

A simple ‘trainer’ exists to more easily get around the timer, but I’m not sure about the legitimacy of sites it’s hosted on so y’know I’d rather not link that. It exists if you want to find it?

Resident Evil 2 is due to launch on January 25th. Pre-orders alone have already pushed it to #2 on Steam’s sales charts.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Resident Evil 2 remake release date, trailers, pre-order details, PC system requirements, editions

Relive the Raccoon city incident

Resident Evil 2's time-limited '1-shot' demo is live

23

Resident Evil 2 demo coming Thursday, on a timer

11

Watch 5 minutes of the gory Resident Evil 2 remake

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Away: Journey To The Unexpected launches its charm offensive February

HyperX Cloud Mix review: An all-in-one Bluetooth and wired headset

I have mixed feelings about this one

1

Bright Memory is an impressive FPS debut from a solo developer

3

Fortnite guide - tips and tricks for Season 7, how to play, how to improve, how to win

You probably haven't heard of it...