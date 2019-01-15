The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges: Week 6

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

American Truck Simulator seems off to Washington next

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th January 2019 / 5:04PM

It looks like the next American Truck Simulator expansion will go even deeper into the lands I long for, into the trees and mountains of Washington state. WA! Land of Twin Peaks. WA! Birthplace of riot grrrl. WA! Home of Frasier Crane. WA! Where Valve are. WA! With that nice Twitter account saying if Mount Rainier is visible from Seattle. WA! Where rain is good. SCS Software haven’t formally confirmed Washington is the next state coming to their haul ’em up as DLC, but from the teasing screenshots they shared today it sure looks like it. WA! We may lose Alec to the woods around Snoqualmie Falls.

Given that SCS are adding states connected to existent states, and this isn’t some horrible desert hell, Washington seems most likely. But the giveaway in today’s post, or so the truckerati say, is this screenshot of a ferry terminal. Some say it looks like Coupeville Ferry Dock, which holds up from what I can see in photos online.

WA! With ferries and water.

WA! With pumpkins.

WA! With the disembowelled corpse of a former colleague.

I will be very surprised if this state turns out to be Utah. I know SCS were getting a second DLC team up and running so one could expand northwards while the other went eastwards, so presumably the Beehive State can’t be too far away, though off the top of my head I’m not entirely sure what happened to that plan.

This deeply mysterious new expansion is due to launch some time this year.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

American Truck Simulator New Mexico pursues a real America, not a Hollywood America

Albuquerque Route Zero

18

The American Truck Simulator landmass rescale transforms a great game into a sublime one

Westcoastworld

47

Wot I Think: American Truck Simulator

The road trip you want

87

A Very Important Guide On How To Recreate Optimus Prime In American Truck Simulator

In G1 or Bayformer flavours

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

In sync at last: Nvidia's new driver that enables G-Sync on your Freesync is out now

1

Onimusha: Warlords hits PC today looking sharply remastered

Best gaming headset 2019: Our top PC picks

Yeah, you heard us

1

American Truck Simulator seems off to Washington next

1