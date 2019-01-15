The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges: Week 6

My Time At Portia harvests full release today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th January 2019 / 2:15PM

The game which sounds like summer hols at your posh boarding school gal pal’s chateau spent riding horses and investigating the secrets of the grandmother who lives in the attic but is in fact a build-o-farm ’em up, My Time At Portia, today launched properly. A bit like a 3D take on Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon and such, it’s about farming and fighting and crafting and grinding. Fraser Brown found that tedious when he played Portia shortly after its early access launch, but player reviews do seem positive a year later.

You already know how it goes: expand and work your farm; grow crops; raise animals; mine; craft items; fight monsters in the dungeon under the town; catch fish; befriend villagers; kiss villagers; and so on. It looks a little something like this:

I am unreasonably delighted by the monstrous oversized heads of those horses. Those are exactly the sort of expensive weird-ass mutant breeds Portia would have at her family chateau, upon her grandmother’s insistence way back when before… we don’t talk about before.

My Time At Portia costs £25/€30/$30 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s made by Pathea Games and published by Team17 (yes, the Worms mob). A Mac version is due to follow.

