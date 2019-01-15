Warhammer 40,000: Gladius unleashes Tyranids in new DLC

Warhammer’s Tyranids would be difficult to placate in a traditional 4X strategy game. They’d always be offering you bum deals for your biomass, sending heretical missionaries to spread the good word about biomass, claiming they saw your biomass first so it’s rightfully theirs, rivalling your tourism industry with such attractions as Biomass World and Eurobiomass, delivering notes sneering at your meagre biomass, and tainting your culture with television broadcasts like Biomass Hunt, Biomass Judy, and NCIS: Biomass.

Thankfully there is no diplomacy in the grim darkness of the far future, only war, so the Tyranid faction which hit Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics Of War today as DLC will simply devour you, your cities, and the soil beneath your feet as they amass biomass.

“There are several ways to increase your biomass,” explains a primer on what makes the Tyranids different. Don’t I know it. But rather than gorging on leftover Christmas chocs, the spacebugs are more about devouring you, and even their own units. Glory to the biomass. Long live the new flesh.

They’re tricky blighters too, with their poisonous weapons, acidic blood that can burn enemy units striking them, brainbugs who research opponents during fights, tunnels under the battlefield… good luck, chummo.

The Tyranids add-on is out now on Steam and GOG for £11.39/€12.49/$14.99. You’ll need the base game too, obvs. I hear Gladius is pretty good? Mostly from Fraser Brown’s pre-launch preview, but also elsewhere. What say you, gang?